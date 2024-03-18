Will Kamilla Cardoso play vs LSU in first round of March Madness? Taking a closer look at 2024 NCAA tournament brackets

The bracket for 2024 March Madness was announced on Sunday. South Carolina is placed in Regional 1 in Albany as the No. 1 seed, while LSU Tigers are grouped with Iowa Hawkeyes, UCLA and UNLV in Regional 2 in Albany.

While fans were hoping for a clash between Kamilla Cardoso's Gamecocks and No. 3 seed LSU, especially after the SEC Tournament final incident, that's not possible for now.

Kamila Cardosos and South Carolina will not play against LSU in the first round of March Madness, but there's a probability that it could happen in the NCAA championship final game, if both make it.

In the first round, the Tigers take on No. 14 Rice Owls, while South Carolina plays the winner of the First Four tip-off between Sacred Heart and Presbyterian in round I of March Madness.

Kamilla Cardoso suspended from first round of March Madness

In the SEC Tournament final on Mar. 11, South Carolina won 79-72 against LSU, but an on-court tussle overshadowed the victory.

In the fourth quarter, with just over two minutes left, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson intentionally fouled South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley to stop a breakaway layup. Right after, Johnson bumped into South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins while walking to the bench.

Kamilla Cardoso responded by stepping in and shoving Johnson to the floor. A bench-clearing melee ensued, and five bench players, three from South Carolina and two from LSU, were ejected.

Flau'jae Johnson's brother, Trayron Milton, was arrested after he jumped over the scorer's table and got in contact with Cardoso. Milton was later charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by the Greenville Police Department.

For her actions in court, Kamilla Cardoso was expected to be suspended from March Madness. Coach Dawn Staley confirmed on Sunday that the center will sit out the first round.

“That’s what they told me,” Staley said when asked to confirm Cardoso's suspension.

Regarding the other ejected player, the coach said:

“They only told me her as of right now. Things could change, but I doubt it.”

Radio host apologizes to Kamilla Cardoso

During an ad read on the “CBS Sports Minute” on Thursday, host JR Jackson called Cardoso "the giant Brazillian woman that knocks people over".

In response to that, coach Dawn Staley wrote on her social media:

“(I) never thought I’d hear one of my players described in such an offensive way. I’m not sitting this one out. Kamilla deserves an apology."

Jackson later apologized:

“As I was sharing my excitement for this year’s Women’s NCAA Tournament and watching some of the game’s brightest stars, I referred to University of South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso by only her height and ethnicity.”

“I genuinely regret my words, and I sincerely apologize to Kamilla, her family and the University of South Carolina. She deserves better. I will learn from this and be better going forward,” Jackson wrote.

CBS Sports also issued an apology via social media and on air. Later, coach Staley also shared that CBS Sports executives had reached out to her personally and apologized.

What are your predictions for South Carolina in the March Madness? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: “Whoever is at CBS needs to be reprimanded”: College hoops world reacts after podcast calls Kamilla Cardoso a ‘giant Brazilian woman’