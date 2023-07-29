Big 12 conference expansion rumors to end with one more team in Yormark's target, taking the count to 14: Reports

Big 12 Conference expansion rumors continue to surface as commissioner Brett Yormark tries to grow the conference. They have already secured the Colorado Buffaloes beginning in the 2024 season and now have another Pac-12 team in their sights: the Arizona Wildcats.

College football reporter Chris Williams is reporting that the Wildcats are in talks to join the Big 12.

Chris Williams @ChrisMWilliams NEW BREAKING: National sources are saying that the Big 12 is only going to add one more school during this round of expansion. My understanding is that the Big 12 has has been in deep discussions with Arizona but there is a sticking point. The Big 12, I’m told, is prepared to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

However, things are a little difficult right now as the conference has used one of their pro-ratas from the networks. Williams also dove into the current landscape of the sports world as a potential holdup.

"Another aspect to this is that the Big 12 currently has 4 pro-ratas from networks, and has used up one with Colorasdo. I'm hearing the networks are indicating that because of the current landscape (ESPN lay-offs, etc.), preferences could be for the Big 12 to stay at 14. It also might make sense to stay at 14 and potentially wait for ACC unrest down the road."

Having Big 12 Conference expansion rumors continue to circulate shows that the conference is thriving and continues to be open for business.

Does the Big 12 Conference expansion rumors change the landscape of the conference?

The Big 12 Conference expansion rumors tell the public that they want to be on par with the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten.

They continue to add programs, as they have four new additions for this upcoming season (BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights) and are adding more with the Colorado Buffaloes and now the Arizona Wildcats.

Having a program like Arizona would also help out the Big 12 Mexico, as they are located right near the southern border of the United States. The Big 12 Conference expansion rumors continue to circulate, as basically every team is rumored to be thinking about making the jump.

The Future of Big 12 and Brett Yormark looks bright

This is going to be an interesting few weeks as the Big 12 has seemingly begun to gain momentum. Commissioner Brett Yormark deserves a lot of credit for pushing the conference into the future and continuing to get a more global footprint on its teams.

Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

The Big 12 has now evolved from a conference in the Midwest trying to get a name among the Power Five conferences to one of the leaders of college athletics. The rumors are only adding to their power, as they will likely have a selection of worthy programs to choose from and continue marketing the Big 12 brand.