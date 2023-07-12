How to watch the 2023 Big 12 Media Days? Will Yormack comment on the San Diego State/Pac-12 debacle?

The 2023 Big 12 Media Days are just two days away. To get the fullest experience of the events, your best bet is to be right there at the venue, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But it’s okay if that option is not available to you. You can follow the events of the Media Days right from the comfort of your home.

You can watch the events live on ESPNU via cable TV or online through the ESPN app. The events can also be live-streamed on ESPN+.

The events will feature opening sessions, coaches’ and players’ press conferences, and meet and greet with fans. On the first day of the events, July 12, fans will get to see coaches and players from conference newcomers, BYU and Houston. Other schools scheduled to appear that day are familiar faces from Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On July 13, the second day of the events, UCF and Cincinnati make their first official appearances as Big 12 members. Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia join to complete the numbers. Delegates from 14 Big 12 football programs will appear before the media and fans to discuss the upcoming season.

Who else to watch at the Big 12 Media Days?

Brett Yormark

The coaches and players are not the only attractions at the Big 12 Media Days. Officials of the conference will also be there and fans will be yearning to hear what they have to say. Commissioner Brett Yormark is especially a key figure that fans and journalists are looking forward to seeing and hearing.

One thing many are looking forward to hearing from the commissioner is about the conference realignment currently rocking the college football world. The Big 12 just welcomed four new members, but it is looking to further expand, as Yormark mentioned in a recent interview.

As you’d reckon, the biggest conference realignment news recently surrounds the botched switch by San Diego State from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

Pac-12 is a rival to the Big 12 and it is not in a very pleasant state at the moment. A lot of fans and journalists might be wondering, what does Yormark have to say about the whole drama involving Pac-12 and SDSU? Can we expect him to comment on it at the Big 12 Media Days?

By reputation, Yormark is a straightforward and very business-minded person. He’d rather spend time looking for ways to improve the Big 12 brand than comment on what’s going on in other conferences.

Poll : 0 votes