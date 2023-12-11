College Football HC bags huge $125,000 bonus after dramatic victory in historic rivalry game

College football rivalries don't come much bigger than Army facing off against Navy in their annual clash, which defines their respective seasons. The Black Knights won the latest edition 17-11, largely due to their stout defense.

Jeff Monken beat Air Force earlier in the season as well to win the Commander-in-Chief Trophy. That earned him a mammoth $125,000 bonus, reportedly bringing his bonus total for the season to $200,000.

It was not an easy victory, as the Black Knights had to face determined Midshipmen pressure in the last quarter, on their two-yard line on fourth down.

When Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai attempted to run the ball in, he was met with a determined rearguard action from the Black Knights, all but winning Army the game.

In his post-game conference, Monken was appreciative of the effort shown by his team to repel the Midshipmen in the closing seconds of the titanic game.

“Nothing’s easy. I mean, welcome to the Army-Navy game,” he said. “We’ve got a 17-3 lead, (and then) they’re on the 1-yard line with a second to go. We made a play, thank goodness. But, really proud of our team.”

“It’s indescribable. Every play is like that,” Monken added. “Every play of this game feels like that play right there. That’s what makes this game so incredible.”

Known in the college football fraternity for his explosive speeches, Monken was bullish about beating Navy for the second straight year:

“There’s no bigger game for us than this game. We don’t apologize for it. We don’t take the signs down around campus or in our building that say ‘beat Navy’ all the other days of the year and then put them back up when we’re getting ready for the Army-Navy game. We prepare for this game every day.”

Jeff Monken extends college football stay

In September, Jeff Monken extended his stay in college football by signing a new multi-year contract that ends in 2027 and is worth up to $2 million, according to the Associated Press.

Monken has five winning seasons in his 10-year Army Black Knights tenure, including five bowl appearances, which culminated in an AP No. 19 ranking in 2018.

Black Knights fans can rest easy with Jeff Monken now guaranteed to stay in college football for a while due to his contract renewal and with the recent trend toward winning the aforementioned highly popular game.