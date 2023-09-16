How to watch Bowling Green vs. Michigan game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, September 16, seeking to keep their perfect campaign going.

The Wolverines have cruised through their season so far, only allowing 10 points against them while scoring 65 against their opponents.

The Bowling Green Falcons have a 1-1 record this season. They started the season with a 34-24 loss to Liberty before responding with a 38-28 win over Eastern Illinois.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason polls with returning running back Blake Corum one of the best college football players among their ranks. So far, they're justifying the hype.

Before the season began, Corum hinted at the confidence that the team had by making these confident remarks.

“I think we have one of the most talented teams in college football, if not the most talented team. I don’t think you need eight five-stars, 10 four-stars. ... You coach a good team and your players buy in. You create a good culture that can’t be breakable."

What channel is Bowling Green vs. Michigan on today?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and can be streamed on FuboTV.

When and where are the Falcons and the Wolverines playing?

The Wolverines and the Falcons play on September 16 at Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Start time?

The game between the Falcons and the Wolverines starts at 7:30 PM EST.

Who will be the starting QB for Bowling Green?

Quarterback Connor Bazelak has extensive college football experience, having played for both the Missouri Tigers and Indiana Hoosiers before transferring to the Bowling Green Falcons.

He has three interceptions to go with his three touchdown passes this season.

Who will be the starting QB for Michigan?

J.J. McCarthy has had a flawless season so far, leading the FBS in pass completion, resulting in five touchdowns while throwing no interceptions.

He has been getting high praise from his coach Jim Harbaugh.

“He’s very much like Andrew Luck, a quarterback that’s once in a generation,” said Harbaugh. “I knew it first with Andrew Luck, the way he took the field for his first practice as a true freshman. J.J., the first day he walked onto the practice field here at Michigan, that is what came to mind. This is very Andrew Luck-like. The presence and the demeanor.”

Harbaugh's suspension comes to an end after this game and it seems to have had no effect on the Wolverines so far.