Texas QB Arch Manning is yet to make an impactful debut on the field for the Longhorns. The nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning has been on the radar of college football fans ever since he announced that he is committing to play for Steve Sarkisian's team.

While the 18-year-old patiently waits for his moment to shine, he recently made a shocking decision regarding the upcoming College Football game by EA Sports. According to OrangeBloods' Anthony Richardson, Arch Manning will not be a part of the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25.

Richardson further goes on to state that the reason that influenced this young quarterback's decision not to be a part of the game is so that he can focus on more real-time action on the field.

Last season, Arch Manning saw limited time behind starting QB Quinn Ewers and made his collegiate debut during the Longhorns' 57-7 victory over Texas Tech in November. Manning completed two out of the five passes he attempted for 30 yards.

The news that the 18-year-old will not be a part of the new CFB games led to fans expressing their views and opinions. One fan went on to talk about how if Arch Manning was focused on playing football, then he would have transferred from Texas.

"If he was focused on playing on the field he'd have transferred."

Here are a few more reactions from fans trolling Arch for his decision:

Other fans praised the 18-year-old for making the bold move.

EA Sports had announced that they are offering players $600 plus a free copy of the game upon release for opting to have their name, image and likeness featured in College Football 25. The franchise had been on a hiatus for over a decade because of NIL issues. Now with the new rules and regulations regarding NIL, there is no better time for the CFB game to witness a revival.

The company also recently stated that over 10,000 players have already opted to be a part of the game. This includes Arch's teammate and Texas starting QB Quinn Ewers. Ewers is currently in his final year of eligibility after which he will be declaring for next year's NFL draft. Last season, he recorded 3,479 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, leading his team to a playoff appearance.

Steve Sarkisian says Arch Manning will get definite playtime in the upcoming season

Arch Manning will have to spend another season as a backup to Quinn Ewers on the field. But Steve Sarkisian recently stated that the 2024 season will be an opportunity for the 18-year-old to see more playing time on the field as a backup.

During Sarkisian's recent appearance on the "All Facts No Brakes" show with Keyshawn Johnson, the Texas head coach said that Arch will get some definite playtime to help in his development and growth.

"And I think for Arch, what a great opportunity as a backup now in his second season," Sarkisian said. "Going to get some definite playing time and we're looking forward to him doing that, watching his maturation and growth."

"I think for both of these guys it's going to be the best for them for their futures so they can play the best football," the 49-year-old added. "We're fortunate. I've never not been anywhere where we haven't had quarterbacks, so we're fortunate to have those two guys right now as guys that can go out and lead our offense and our team."

