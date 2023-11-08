Is Bronny James playing this season? USC player's availability in 2023 college basketball season explored

When it was reported that USC Trojans star Bronny James had collapsed during training in July, the CBB arena was left in shock, as the combo guard has been in the headlines virtually since he was in high school.

Apart from his health, fans were left wondering whether he would ever play basketball again after being projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft according to ESPN.

Bronny James appeared on the sideline during USC's 82-69 opening day of the season win against Kansas and cheered his teammates but did not play. After the Lakers lost 108-107 to the Miami Heat, LeBron James gave an update on his son's condition in his postgame news conference:

"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny's progress," James said. "He's doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more.

"We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward. If he's cleared, we'll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations."

James continued:

"Everything is on the up and up," James said. "We're proud of his progress, we're proud of his strength. And between all the doctors that he's seeing from everywhere he's been ... all his (physical therapy) people and USC included and everybody, they've done a hell of a job of getting him to the point today, and we want to continue to go forward."

Is Bronny James playing this season?

According to his father's statements, Bronny James will play this season.

The background of the Bronny James incident

A family spokesperson reported that the cause of the cardiac arrest suffered by Bronny James was a congenital heart defect and he had surgery to correct the condition.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been identified,” the statement read.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated.

With a talented team recruited by Andy Enfield, USC Trojans fans will be crossing their fingers that the medical exam the talented combo guard will undergo at the end of the month will yield positive news.