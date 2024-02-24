Amid the rising furor over IVF in Alabama, Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shared her experience with in vitro fertilization in 2019 when she was pregnant with her firstborn Amelie.

In an Instagram story on Thursday, Kristen shared an image of an IVF embryo dated "12.10.18" accompanied by a caption urging support for IVF protection in Alabama.

"Protect IVF in Alabama," Kristen wrote. "This affects so many people trying to start a family physically, emotionally, and financially. I had my own experience with IVF six years ago."

The call for protection by Kristen comes in the wake of a controversial Alabama Supreme Court decision that categorized frozen embryos as children, jeopardizing IVF programs in the state. Kristen's advocacy aligns with the Alabama Senate’s Healthcare Committee chair.

The committee plans to introduce a bill to safeguard in vitro fertilization, acknowledging the significant impact on individuals striving to build families. The decision has prompted widespread criticism, including from the White House.

Kristen Saban reveals weight loss journey

In a recent Instagram Q&A, the daughter of legendary coach Nick Saban opened up about her transformative weight loss journey. The 31-year-old shared details about her decision to try the "Mounjaro shots," a method she credited for positively impacting her health after struggling with post-pregnancy weight.

Kristen, who underwent the Mounjaro shots for a year and a half, emphasized the personal nature of her choice, writing:

"It really has changed my life for the better health-wise."

While she acknowledged mild nausea as a side effect early in the treatment, Kristen expressed overall satisfaction with the results.

Reflecting on her dissatisfaction with her weight post-pregnancy, Kristen detailed the various methods she tried before discovering the Mounjaro shots. Despite the success she experienced, she cautioned followers:

"It doesn't work for everyone, so just keep that in mind."

Kristen, who recently reactivated her X (formerly Twitter) account, also mentioned the necessity of continued effort for long-term maintenance, providing a balanced perspective on her weight loss journey.

