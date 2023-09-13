The NCAA claps back at UNC’s Mack Brown over Tez Walker’s ineligibility: "The DI Board is troubled by the public remarks"

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has lashed back at North Carolina Coach Mack Brown over Tez Walker’s ineligibility. The DI Board issued a statement this Tuesday as a response to the heightening criticism regarding the declaration of Tez Walker’s ineligibility for a transfer waiver.

These media statements by the NCAA Division I Board are a response to some over-the-top reactions by North Carolina power figures.

It was evident from the statement issued by the NCAA that the committee and the volunteers who took the final call had been receiving violent threats. However, the DI board has supposedly mentioned in the statement that the DI Council was directed to refine the guidelines for transfer waivers for the 2023–24 academic year.

"The NCAA is aware of violent – and possibly criminal – threats recently directed at committee members involved in regulatory decisions. The national office is coordinating with law enforcement and will continue to do whatever possible to support the volunteers who serve on these committees." Said DI Board in a statement

Moreover, they added that there was a mention in the new rules for transfer waivers of how undergraduates are allowed only one transfer without losing their eligibility. The complexity and rare scenarios of a two-time transfer were explicitly mentioned.

Mack Brown ripped the NCAA after they ruled Tez Walker ineligible

This decision to declare Tez Walker ineligible for the transfer, even after consideration of the mental health reasons, has attracted some serious criticism from coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham. Mack Brown hit the headlines for slamming the NCAA over the former decision.

Mack Brown said:

"I don't know that I've ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution than I am with the NCAA right now. It's clear that the NCAA is about process, and it couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting. Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family, and I've lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport."

Mack Brown expressed his utter disappointment with the NCAA volunteer delegates. He additionally mentioned how he hopes for them to learn from their mistakes and make the necessary changes to improve the NCAA.

"Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!" Mack added.

Why did the NCAA rule Tez Walker ineligible?

Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker has faced some serious media attention with the ongoing transfer waiver issue. He is a two-year veteran as a receiver for Kent State.

According to the University of North Carolina, he still has two years of eligibility remaining. However, the recent transfer waiver was smashed by the NCAA Division I board, as per the new guidelines for the 2023–24 academic year.

Tez Walker transferred from Kent State after playing two seasons there. It is to be noted that the transfer to Kent State was done after he played for the N.C. Central Football Team.

The Eagles, however, canceled their 2020 season, citing the COVID pandemic as the reason. This left Tez with a no-play season, hence the transfer to Kent State.

The NCAA Division I Board said:

"Citing extenuating factors, such as mental health, does not necessarily support a waiver request but instead may, in some situations, suggest a student-athlete should be primarily focused on addressing those critical issues during the initial transition to a third school."

The validity of Tez Walker’s ineligibility is being questioned after he transferred to UNC from Kent State, assuming that he was eligible. Tez Walker’s mental health was also stated as a reason, but the NCAA issued a statement addressing that as well.