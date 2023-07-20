SEC Media Days TV Schedule: What channel is the Day 4 Southeastern Conference media circus broadcasted on?

The 2023 SEC Media Days TV schedule is about to be concluded, as Thursday is the final day of the four-day event. The final three SEC teams yet to take the podium will answer questions from the assembled media in Nashville, Tennessee.

The SEC Media Days TV schedule will begin at 10:05 a.m., and the final team begins their session at 1 p.m. Eastern. Each team will be airing their sessions on the SEC Network and also streaming on ESPN+. They are also uploaded on YouTube if you are not able to watch the event live.

What teams are up on Thursday's SEC Media Days TV schedule?

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

The first team up on the final day of the SEC Media Days TV schedule is the Ole Miss Rebels. Head coach Lane Kiffin will be taking center stage and will be accompanied by defensive end Cedric Johnson, running back Quinshon Judkins and cornerback Deantre Prince.

Their session begins at 10:05 a.m. Eastern and there will be a few questions that need to be answered. This team started 7-0 last season but finished 8-5 (4-4).

Next up on the SEC Media Days TV schedule will be the South Carolina Gamecocks. They will speak to the media at 11:30 a.m. Eastern with head coach Shane Beamer, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, punter Kai Kroeger and quarterback Spencer Rattler.

It will be interesting to see specifically how Rattler does here after a struggling 2022 season in his first year with the Gamecocks and in the SEC.

Last but not least, the Tennessee Volunteers will be on the SEC Media Days TV schedule. Head coach Josh Heupel will begin his opening remarks at 1 p.m. Eastern and will be followed by quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive lineman Omari Thomas and tight end Jacob Warren.

There is a reason why the conference scheduled the Vols to be the last.

Tennessee is coming off learning about the violations from the previous head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the $8 million fine plus loss of scholarships for the program.

Outside of that, having Milton III getting his first starting opportunity will be a major talking point. This Tennessee program has a lot of expectations and could be a factor in the SEC Championship Game this season.

The SEC Media Days give us a lot to talk about, and it is interesting to dive into the scheduling aspect of it. What team are you looking forward to hearing from the most?

