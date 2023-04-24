3 crazy things CSK fans have done to watch MS Dhoni bat

IPL 2023 has been a fantastic season for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) so far. Last year, CSK finished ninth in the points table with four wins from 14 matches. The Chennai-based franchise has already won five matches this season and is at the top of the points table.

With the return of the home-and-away format in the IPL's league stage, fans have turned up in huge numbers to cheer for MS Dhoni wherever the Chennai Super Kings play. The cricket universe has witnessed seas of yellow even at the home stadiums of opponent teams.

Be it Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru or Mumbai, yellow has been the dominant color in the seats at the venues. Some fans have crossed all limits to watch MS Dhoni bat at the stadium this year. Here's a list of three such crazy fans.

#1 Fan of MS Dhoni sells his bike and travels to Bengaluru to watch him play against Bengaluru

Sam @flash9022

#RCBvsCSK CRAZY FAN OF DHONI FROM GOA CRAZY FAN OF DHONI FROM GOA 😍💛#RCBvsCSK https://t.co/9ZkQenpuLi

Chennai Super Kings recently visited Bengaluru for a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023. There was a sea of yellow at the venue, with a few fans present in red jerseys as well.

A crazy fan of Dhoni came to the stadium with a poster describing his journey to Bengaluru. According to the poster, the fan had traveled to Bengaluru all the way from Goa. The tickets for IPL 2023 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are more expensive than those at the majority of the stadiums this season.

The fan had to sell his bike for his journey to Bengaluru and a ticket for the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings. The poster read:

"I sold my bike just to see Thala Dhoni. All the way from Goa."

Dhoni came out to bat in the 20th over of the CSK innings against RCB. He scored one run off one ball in that game.

#2 A fan requests Ravindra Jadeja to lose his wicket so that MS Dhoni can come out to bat

Last night when the Chennai Super Kings battled against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, a fan was spotted with a hilarious poster in the stands. Dhoni has demoted himself below Ravindra Jadeja in the CSK batting lineup this year.

Hence, whenever Jadeja comes out to bat, most of the fans hope for a quick fall of wicket so that Dhoni arrives in the middle. Yesterday, a fan carried a poster at the Eden Gardens which read:

"Jaddu, Can you please lose your wicket on the first ball? We want to see Mahi."

#3 A fan leaves his exams to watch MS Dhoni bat

During the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a fan from Maharashtra attended the game with a poster that read:

"I drop my sem exam for Mahi bhai. The exam can be given next year but Mahi bhai will not be playing next IPL. Love from Maharashtra."

While Dhoni has not officially confirmed it, many fans feel that he may retire from the IPL after the 2023 season. CSK's next stop is Jaipur, where they will take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 27.

