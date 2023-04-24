3 times an MS Dhoni statement made fans emotional

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is among the few sets of players whose every word is valued, considering how rife with information it is. His teammate Ajinkya Rahane summed it up perfectly following the team's resounding win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 23. He said that when Dhoni talks, you listen, As simple as that.

Over the years, Dhoni has spoken in depth about tactics, approaches, situations, and countless other aspects pertaining to cricket. However, there have been a few instances where the former India skipper got real with his comments, sending the fans into a state of delirium, an emotional roller-coaster of sorts.

Ever since hitting his late 30s, Dhoni has been bombarded with questions surrounding his future. The veteran player has often dismissed the claims with his usual wit, but with each passing year, the inevitable nears, which mirrors the fear of each and every fan.

Speaking during the post-match presentation of the CSK-KKR encounter, Dhoni was asked about the crowd, which was painted Yellow to mark the veteran keeper-batter's return to Eden Gardens.

Stating that the fans wanted to give him a perfect farewell, Dhoni said:

"I would just say thanks for the support, they came in big support. Whenever there's a KKR game next they'll come in a KKR jersey that's for sure. It's a one-off where they're giving me a farewell and dressed in yellow. So many yellows in one stadium especially in Kolkata so thanks to them."

On that note, let's take a look at three other instances where Dhoni's comments made the fans emotional.

#1 "This is the last phase of my career" (IPL 2023)

The re-introduction of the home-and-away format boded well with MS Dhoni's desire to play another IPL season in front of the home fans in Chennai. While he has not said it explicitly, there are signs that this may well prove to be the final IPL season of his illustrious career.

Prior to the 'farewell' statement that he made recently, he had dropped yet another hint that IPL 2023 could be his final assignment as a player. Following CSK's win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dhoni said during the post-match presentation that he is enjoying the final phase of his career. The CSK skipper said:

"Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me. Once you get old, that's the only time you get experience. Unless you're Sachin paaji and start playing at 16-17. Definitely old, can't shy away from that."

#2 "The day I pack my bags, I pack it, and I'll be happy on my bike" - 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final

Team India suffered a heart-breaking semi-final defeat against the hosts and eventual winners of the 2015 ODI World Cup - Australia. The nature of the defeat brought upon a slew of questions targeted towards skipper MS Dhoni, who thwarted them with his usual calm demeanor.

During the post-match press conference, the player's future in the game was questioned as well as his legacy as an ODI player, to which he said:

"Apart from that, what people think about me as a player or what I have done, it doesn't really matter because I play for the enjoyment of the game. I don't bother about how many runs I have scored. The day I pack my bags, I pack it, and I'll be happy on my bike."

He went on to play international cricket for four more years, with his international swansong coming in the form of yet another semi-final exit during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

#3 "My association with Chennai Super Kings is like a match made on matrimonial site – an arranged marriage"

CSK were caught in a tough spot after they were handed a two-year ban alongside the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2015. The Yellow Army were completely absent from the IPL until 2017 before they made a resounding comeback in 2018 by winning their third IPL title.

The phase where CSK were in turmoil was hard on players, fans, and MS Dhoni, who was the captain of the franchise as well as the national side.

After the ban was lifted, the wicketkeeper-batter spoke about how the ban affected him and also thanked the fans for their unanimous support. In the 'Roar of a Lion' documentary, he said:

"No one can quite explain it. My association with Chennai Super Kings is like a match made on matrimonial site – an arranged marriage. The amount of respect and love we’ve received from the fans, it’s like how they treat god."

Will IPL 2023 mark the end of MS Dhoni's playing career? Let us know what you think.

