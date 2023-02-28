Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 3 records that can be broken in the third IND vs AUS Test in Indore 

After two one-sided contests in Nagpur and Delhi, the caravan of the ongoing series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to Indore. The Holkar Stadium is scheduled to host the third Test match between India and Australia, starting on Wednesday, March 1.

On the back of two plain-sailing victories in the first couple of Tests, Team India are currently 2-0 up in the four-Test series. A win in Indore would mean that they bag a record 16th consecutive Test series win on home soil.

Australia, meanwhile, would be determined to put their horror shows of Nagpur and Delhi behind them and start afresh. In the absence of Pat Cummins, veteran batter Steve Smith will lead the visitors in Indore.

As both teams gear up to face each other, we take a look at three records that could be broken in the upcoming Test of the ongoing series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#1 Virat Kohli could complete 300 international catches for India

Virat Kohli has not only been a great contributor with the bat but also with his fielding. The 34-year-old, who has already taken four catches in the ongoing series, is on the verge of completing 300 international catches for India.

If Kohli bags at least one more catch in the third Test, he will become only the third Indian to reach the milestone.

With 299 grabs across formats, Kohli is currently the outfielder with the second-most catches for India, after Rahul Dravid with 333. Along with his grabs as a wicketkeeper, Dravid took 405 catches for India.

Overall, MS Dhoni, with 631 catches, has the most number of grabs for India in international cricket.

#2 Rohit Sharma could become the first-ever Indian to score a century in all three formats at a single venue

When Rohit Sharma enters the field on Wednesday, he will have a golden chance to earn a unique record for himself.

The India skipper has looked the best top-order batter in the series so far. If he continues his stellar form and manages to hit a hundred in Indore, he will become the first Indian to smash a century in all three formats at a particular venue.

Rohit has previously struck a century at the Holkar Stadium in both white-ball formats. He hit a wondrous 43-ball 118 against Sri Lanka in a T20I in 2017 before smashing 101 versus New Zealand in an ODI earlier this year.

If Rohit does hit his 10th Test ton in Indore, he will join the likes of Babar Azam, Faf du Plessis, and David Warner to have this unique distinction.

#3 Team India could register their fourth consecutive Test series win in Border-Gavaskar Trophy contests

India could win a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series for the fourth time in a row

Undoubtedly, Team India has been too good for Australia in recent contests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts hammered the Aussie unit in the first two Tests and another victory in Indore would mean they clinch the ongoing four-Test series.

If India does manage to win in Indore, it will mark the first-ever instance of a team registering four consecutive Test series wins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contests.

India have won their last three Test series against Australia (2016-17 in India, 2018-19 in Australia, 2020-21 in Australia).

