Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ben Stokes' place in third T20I not guaranteed, says Eoin Morgan

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
259   //    07 Jul 2018, 17:41 IST

England Nets Session - Edgbaston
Ben Stokes

Having endured an eight-wicket thumping at the hands of Virat Kohli's men, the English side did its homework and returned in style, claiming a series-levelling five-wicket win in the second T20I of the series.

For captain Eoin Morgan, however, the third T20I brings along with it a happy headache.

All-rounder Benjamin Stokes is fit and available for selection, having proved his match fitness with a 68-ball 90 for Durham against Yorkshire in the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast. He had earlier missed the ODI series against Australia due to injury.

“He comes into the squad for the next game and he is a fantastic player and it will be a difficult decision to make,” Morgan told reporters after the second T20I.

“We have made calls like this in the past and we will make the call for the benefit of the team and put out our strongest XI", he added.

Alex Hales had previously admitted that his place might not be safe after Stokes returns. Under fire after scoring just eight in the first T20I, he guided England to a five-wicket win in the game that followed, compiling an assured 58 and staying put at one end, even though his side's top-order suffered a collapse of sorts.

Morgan also hailed Hales for his exceptional batting in the second T20I, that helped his side usurp India's sub-par total of 148 with two balls to spare.

Alex always makes it difficult particularly in T20 cricket. He has played a lot of T20 for us and he is a very experienced campaigner. An innings like that gives him a pretty strong case for the next game. He really did play brilliantly. He has played a lot international T20 cricket and he has played a lot around the world. It was a mature innings", Morgan said.

Incidentally, Stokes' last T20I was way back in February 2017, also against India. He has already been recalled to the ODI set-up for the series that follows.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ben Stokes
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
Recalling all the T20I encounters between India and...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2nd T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things England should do...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Yesterday
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us