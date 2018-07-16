England vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, Probable XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

England came back strongly as they beat India in the 2nd ODI at Lord's on the back of a fantastic knock from Joe Root who hit his 12th ODI century.

With the series nicely poised at 1-1, the focus now heads to Leeds for the decider. The Indian team will be looking forward to getting back to their winning ways while completing a yet another ODI series win on English soil.

Meanwhile, the Englishmen will look to continue their stupendous form and the seal the ODI series with a win in the final match.

England vs India, 3rd ODI Details

Match Date: 17 July 2018, Tuesday

Match Timing: 17:00 IST, 11:30 AM GMT, 12:30 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Headingley, Leeds, England

Expected Crowd Turnout: With series decider on the cards, the third ODI between India and England is expected to be a jam-packed affair with a total crowd attendance of 16,500.

Team News

India - Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit to play and might get a place in the playing XI for the decider against England.

England - James Vince has been called up to England's ODI squad for the final match of the series against India at Headingley on Tuesday.

Weather

The humidity will be clocking around 40 percent with the temperature levels panning around 21 degree Celsius. Thus, with minimal chances of thundershowers, it is expected to be a pleasant day in Leeds.

Head-to-head in ODIs

53-40 in favor of India. India enjoys a dominating record against England in ODIs. England and India have played 96 matches between. Out of these, India has won 53 while England has won 40, with two matches ending in a tie and three matches ending in a no-result fixture.

Head-to-head in ODIs in England

20-16 in favor of England. India and England have met 38 times in England. Out of these, England has registered a win on 20 occasions while India on 16 occasions, with three matches ending in a no-result fixture and one match ending in a tie.

England ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, and James Vince.

England's Probable XI for the 3rd ODI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Wiley, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, and Jake Ball.

India ODI Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel.

India's Probable XI for the 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Stats and numbers

4 – Dinesh Karthik needs just four more runs to complete 1500 runs in ODI cricket.

2 – Kuldeep Yadav requires two more wickets to achieve the feat of 50 wickets in ODI cricket. If Kuldeep manages to achieve this feat in the 3rd ODI then he will equal the record of Ajit Agarkar to become the fastest ever Indian bowler to scalp 50 ODI wickets.

5 – Axar Patel needs five more wickets to scalp 50 wickets in ODI cricket.

5 – Yuzvendra Chahal requires five more wickets to reach 50 ODI wickets.

14 – Suresh Raina is just 14 runs short of scoring 8,000 runs in international cricket. Scoring these runs, Raina will become the 15th Indian to score 8,000 or more runs in international cricket.

