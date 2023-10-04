India's 3 strengths that opponents will find difficult to match in the 2023 World Cup

India, who begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, will start as favourites to win their second World Cup on home soil.

What will work in India's favour is that this has been the trend since they created it themselves in 2011. Post that, the 2015 and 2019 World Cups were won by the countries hosting them.

However, what will go against India is the fact that both their warm-up matches- against England and the Netherlands- got washed out.

They will now go into the World Cup without a lot of match practice apart from the ODI series they played against Australia recently and won 2-1. It will be interesting to note that they will be facing the same opponents in their opening encounter.

India have one of the strongest sides in the World Cup, to match with Australia and England and are highly favoured to win the trophy. The players that they have in their squad are extremely skilful.

In this listicle, we bring to you three of India's strengths that their opponents will struggle against in the World Cup:

#1. Strong top order

Rohit Sharma in action against Australia.

India have perhaps the strongest top-order amongst all teams in the World Cup. Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, fellow opener Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, India's top order seems to be extremely heavy.

If either one of these players manages to bat deep and get through the first two powerplays, India will be in with a headstart. What's more, all three of these players have been in top form coming into the World Cup.

While Shubman Gill is perhaps in the form of his life, Kohli and Sharma- both of whom are most likely playing in their last World Cup- have also managed to stroke their way to some confidence in the recently concluded series against Australia.

#2. Spin bowling strengths

R. Ashwin is expected to lead the pack.

With the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja along with the latest addition of Ravichandran Ashwin to the squad, India possibly have the finest spin bowling attack in the World Cup.

What is extremely fascinating about the Indian spinners is that all of them offer variety and possess different skills.

While Jadeja and Ashwin are orthodox left-arm and right-arm bowlers respectively, Yadav is a chinaman, which lends a sort of surprise element to the squad.

Ashwin's experience on the Indian surfaces will surely come in handy and he is expected to be the leader of the spin attack.

#3. Ample fast bowling resources

Mohammed Siraj will play a big role for India.

Who thought that we would be saying that India have one of the strongest seam bowling attacks in this World Cup?

Led by Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah and consisting of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami, India's seamers will be baying for blood.

Medium pacer Hardik Pandya adds a lot of balance to the squad to go with his batting. Pandya's accuracy is highly rated and it will surely complement the swing and pace that the likes of Siraj and Bumrah generate.

It will be rather exciting to see India's seam bowlers ply their trade in this World Cup. Although not a lot of surfaces will work in their favour, we can still expect some magic with the new ball.