IPL 2022, DC vs RR: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR). As per the , the encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (April 22).

Both sides come into the game on the back of a win in their previous game. While DC steamrolled past the Punjab Kings (PBKS), RR were involved in a nail-biting contest against Kolkata.

After winning four of their six games, the Sanju Samson-led side are sitting comfortably in third in the table with eight points. Delhi, on the other hand, have seen a mixed bag of results, winning three and losing three matches so far.

Ahead of the crunch tie between two fairly strong , we take a look at three player battles that could determine the outcome of the match.

#3. DC openers vs Trent Boult

DC's opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have become one of the most feared opening duos in IPL 2022. The left-right combination has provided their side with 50+ partnerships in all four games they have played together so far.

However, one player who could neutralize their threat is Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer has had the upper hand against Shaw, dismissing him three times in 18 balls.

Warner, similarly, has only scored 38 runs in 45 balls and has even lost his wicket twice in the process against the Kiwi quick. Boult has picked up seven wickets in five outings in IPL 2022 so far. His tussle against the Shaw-Warner pair will certainly be intriguing to watch.

#2. Jos Buttler vs Khaleel Ahmed

Probably the best batter so far this season, Jos Buttler will want to continue to his stellar form today as well. The current IPL Orange Cap holder has already scored 375 runs in six outings, along with an average of 75 and a strike rate of 157.

Today, Buttler will be up against DC in-form left-armer Khaleel Ahmed. The battle between the two might not offer much in terms of head-to-head rivalry but the pacer has dismissed the Englishman once in two games.

A rejuvenated Khaleel has taken an impressive ten scalps in just five games so far and his matchup against Buttler will undoubtedly influence the game.

#1. Rishabh Pant vs Yuzvendra Chahal

It is no secret that DC skipper Rishabh Pant's form hasn't been up to the mark so far. Although he has looked in fine touch and has played some handy innings, the left-hander has simply not been able to pile up big scores.

Pant will find it even tougher to stamp his authority as he will face Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been at his best this season. The Purple Cap holder, with 17 in six games, will be riding high on confidence after his first hat-trick in the previous game against Kolkata.

DC's flamboyant dasher has decent numbers (57 runs at a strike rate of 130 and being dismissed just once) against the leg-spinner. However, it would certainly be an arduous task given Chahal's red-hot form.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar