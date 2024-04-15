IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs SRH match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

RCB and SRH have had contrasting journeys so far in this year's IPL. They find themselves in two different halves of the points table, with RCB placed last in the standings, while the SunRisers find themselves in fourth place.

The two teams have played out some interesting games in the past, including the IPL 2016 final. SRH successfully defended 208 runs at this venue to lift the title.

The Chinnaswamy has been a happy hunting ground for batters and another high-scoring contest awaits fans on Monday night. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs SRH match.

#1 Virat Kohli - RCB

The former RCB skipper has been the only talking point in otherwise what has been a horrendous campaign for them. While there has been a lot of noise about his strike rate, Virat Kohli has hit them over the ropes with consistent performances.

Kohli is currently the highest scorer in IPL 2024 with 319 runs in six games at an average of 79.75 and a strike rate of over 140. The right-handed batter has also smashed one hundred and two centuries.

The star cricketer will look to continue his magical form against SRH and given the match is played at his home ground Chinnaswamy, expect another big from him.

#2 Travis Head - SRH

The SunRisers Hyderabad got off to a brilliant start in his first match of the tournament against Mumbai Indians, scoring a quickfire 62. Since then, his graph has gone down a bit, failing to register a single half-century.

Travis Head has got starts in every single game but has failed to convert them in the last three outings. The Aussie cricketer will be desperate to hit the straps and play a big knock.

With Chinnaswamy offering a steady bounce, this might be the right venue for Head to return to form.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen - SRH

The SRH wicketkeeper-batter is one of the fiercest hitters of the ball in world cricket at present. Heinrich Klaasen had an excellent start to his IPL 2024 campaign, smashing two quickfire half-centuries.

Since then, Klaasen has witnessed a dip in form. However, he will relish batting on this wicket where batters get the full value of their shots. If the South African gets his eyes in, expect him to play a blinder on Monday night.