KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in tonight's IPL 2024 clash. It is the rematch between the two former multi-time IPL champions at the Eden Gardens.

Just a few nights ago, MI hosted KKR at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Knight Riders recorded a memorable win. KKR will aim to complete a rare double over MI tonight in Kolkata.

Before the rematch between KKR and MI gets underway in IPL 2024, here's a glance at the preview of this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 60, IPL 2024

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: May 11, Saturday, 7.30 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

There is close to a 25 percent chance of rain in Kolkata during the match hours tonight. The temperature will remain close to 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be in the range of 86 percent.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

The wicket in Kolkata has been a batting paradise in IPL 2024. However, the KKR vs MI pitch could be different because it has rained in Kolkata over the last few days. The outfield might be on the slower side as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora (Impact Player), Harshit Rana and Varun CV.

MI

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera (Impact Player), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match prediction

The Knight Riders will start as the overwhelming favorites to win the game. Judging by the position of the two teams in the IPL 2024 points table, KKR will have the upper hand.

Also, KKR have the home advantage, while the Mumbai-based franchise might rest some of their main players because they have been eliminated from the tournament.

Prediction: KKR to beat MI tonight.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

