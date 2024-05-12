"Hardik should decide if he still wants to play Cricket or not" - Fans blast MI skipper for another low score vs KKR in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya continued his dismal run with the bat in IPL 2024, scoring only two off four deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on May 11. With MI chasing 158 in a rain-reduced 16-over contest, the 30-year-old came in at a crucial juncture of 87/4 in the 11th over.

However, Hardik miscued an attempted big hit off the bowling of Varun Chakaravarthy and perished with no impact.

His dismissal was the final nail in MI's coffin as they suffered an 18-run defeat to lose for the 9th time in 13 outings. Hardik has struggled throughout the season, scoring only 200 runs at a woeful average of 18.18 with no half-centuries.

Taking over as MI skipper from Rohit Sharma during the off-season, the all-rounder's performances and moves have come under massive scrutiny in the team's tumultuous campaign.

Fans on Twitter were in no mood to spare Hardik Pandya from criticism for another meek surrender with the bat. Here are the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued to blast Hardik for his dismal run with the bat. One fan said:

"Hardik on what basis is he even selected in the world cup? Not even he has reached 30s in a single match."

"2 runs off 4 balls. Another captain's knock by Hardik Pandya," said a fan.

"Whoever sanctioned the Hardik Pandya move should be investigated and charged with some sort of crime," a fan tweeted.

"Don’t think we’ve played enough good cricket this season" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya admitted that the side's performance has not been up to standards but still wanted them to try and play solid cricket in the final game.

MI became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention, making it 3 out of the last four seasons of finishing outside the top four. Despite starting well at 65/0 in the seventh over of the run-chase, MI could not seize the advantage and fell woefully short of KKR's score.

At the post-match presentation, Hardik said:

"Tough one, yeah. As a batting unit, the foundation was there but we could not capitalize after that and keep the momentum up. The wicket was a little up and down and a little tacky so momentum was very important. (On his thoughts for the next game) Nothing, just to go and enjoy as much as we can and play good cricket, that’s been my motto from the start. I don’t think we’ve played enough good cricket this season."

MI will play for pride in their final outing of IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback