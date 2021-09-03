"I was in a state of slight shock" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja coming ahead of Ajinkya Rahane

Aakash Chopra has expressed bewilderment at Team India's decision to send Ravindra Jadeja to bat ahead of Ajinkya Rahane on the first day of the fourth Test against England.

The Virat Kohli-led side are playing Jadeja ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin because of the southpaw's better credentials with the bat. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder walking into bat at the fall of the third wicket was a bolt from the blue.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that he was taken aback by the Indian team's call. He elaborated:

"You were three down with not many on the board. And in such a situation, Kohli is there at one end and Ravindra Jadeja comes in at No.5. I was in a state of slight shock, I got a mild shock because you were expecting the vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to come."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also highlighted that the visitors opted not to make a change in the batting department despite collapses in both innings of the Headingley Test. Chopra said:

"Jaddu got out early after lunch and then Rahane has to come. Already you are playing less batsmen. Interestingly, the team got dismissed for 78 once and in the second inning from 212/2 to 278 all out, no batsman was dropped but two bowlers get dropped, workload management."

Ajinkya Rahane's demotion in the batting order might have an even more adverse impact on his confidence.

Why is Rahane playing? And if he is, why is Jadeja protecting him at 5? To justify Jadeja's spot over Ashwin? It's just a domino effect of poor decisions, with one aimed to cancel out another. Even if we win SOMEHOW, it's going to be *despite* this management. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) September 2, 2021

"It is a big question again of what about Ajinkya Rahane now" - Aakash Chopra

Ajinkya Rahane scored just 14 runs

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ajinkya Rahane's cheap dismissal has added to his growing list of failures in recent times. He explained:

"Ajinkya gets dismissed again here. It is a big question again of what about Ajju now. He has played 18 innings in 2021 and he has an average of 20. He has hit two half-centuries and for the first time in his Test career the average has gone below 40."

The 43-year-old signed off with the hope that Ajinkya Rahane would play a substantial knock in the second innings. Chopra observed:

"This is a decline and he will have to rest this slide. I really hope he does because he is the vice-captain, an important and experienced player. I really hope he gets it right in the second innings, otherwise the pressure will be just mounting."

Rahane has scored just 372 runs at a dismal average of 20.66 in the 11 Tests he has played since the beginning of the year. Apart from the lack of runs from his willow, the 33-year-old has not looked convincing in the middle.

Ajinkya Rahane's Test batting average has dipped below 40 for the first time since November 2015.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TEg4uobQXX — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) September 2, 2021

