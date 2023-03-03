“India’s star-studded top order needs to fire” - Parthiv Patel urges big names to stand up and deliver

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has said that India’s top-order batters will need to fire in Ahmedabad if the hosts want to win the Test and qualify for the World Test Championship final at The Oval. Patel opined that the hosts cannot expect the lower order to bail them out every time.

India went down to Australia by nine wickets in the third Test in Indore on Friday (March 3). In a game that lasted just over two days, India’s batting crumbled miserably as they folded up for 109 and 163. Australia were set a target of 76 to clinch the Test, which they did with ease.

Even though India won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, their batting wasn’t consistent. A resolute lower order combined with some terrific bowling performances enabled them to take a 2-0 lead. However, their batting frailties were brutally exposed in Indore.

Discussing India’s batting woes in the ongoing series, Patel told Cricbuzz:

“India’s star-studded top order needs to fire in the fourth Test. Even on such kind of pitches (spin-friendly), the batters need to apply themselves. At least one batter needs to play a very long innings. (Cheteshwar) Pujara was the only one who scored 59 in Indore. The others did not contribute much. You cannot put the burden on the lower order to bail you out every time. India will expect the top order to score runs in the next Test.”

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 207 runs in five innings at an average of 41.40. Former captain Virat Kohli has scored only 111 runs at an average of 22.20.

KL Rahul, who played in the first two Tests, registered scores of 20, 17 and 1. Shubman Gill, who replaced Rahul in Indore, contributed 21 and 5.

“India can still win the next Test” - Parthiv Patel

While India suffered a setback in Indore, Patel reckons that they are good enough to fight back and claim the series in Ahmedabad.

According to the former player, India will need to revert to what worked for them in the first two Tests, admitting that the pitch will have a crucial role to play. Patel concluded:

“I have no doubt that India can still win the next Test. They have the skill set and the team. They need to apply themselves and do the things they did well in Nagpur and Delhi. They can definitely win, but the kind of pitch that will be on offer in Ahmedabad will be very important.”

The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9.

