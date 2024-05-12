IPL 2024 weather update: Chennai weather report for May 12 for CSK vs RR match

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will take place on May 12.

RR currently sit in second spot with 16 points from 11 matches, including eight wins and three defeats. After an excellent start to their campaign, the Royals have had a bit of a stutter, losing their last two matches to the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals.

Sanju Samson and company will be desperate to return to winning ways and confirm their playoff berth. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the first team to confirm their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs on Saturday.

CSK have also had a similar trajectory in this year's cash-rich league. They started on a brilliant note, winning the first two games. However, the defending champions have been inconsistent since then, winning two of the last five matches.

The Super Kings find themselves fourth in the standings with 12 points from as many games. A win here will help immensely as the race for the playoffs heats up.

With both teams in desperate need for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans at Chepuak on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking of the weather conditions, it will be extremely hot and humid in the southern parts of India. The temperature will hover between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. However, with the humidity level ranging in the 80s, the actual feeling will be around 42 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall in Chennai on Sunday, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between CSK and RR in the IPL?

The two teams have a storied history in the IPL, playing some competitive matches over the eyars. Overall, they have met 28 times in the IPL, with CSK emerging victorious on 15 occasions while Rajasthan have won 13 games.

The two teams haven't met this season; RR won both games convincingly last year.

