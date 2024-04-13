IPL 2024 weather update: Mullanpur weather report for April 13 for PBKSvs RR match

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.

The Royals were unbeaten until the last game when they were handed their first defeat by last year's finalist Gujarat Titans (GT). Shubman Gill and company pulled off a miraculous effort to chase down 197 runs in a last-ball thriller with three wickets in hand.

Despite the defeat, RR are placed at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with four wins from five games. Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back from the defeat and strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have had a start-stop campaign so far in this year's cash-rich league. They have won two out of five matches and find themselves in the second half of the standings.

PBKS are coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs. Despite another blinder of a knock from Shashank Singh, Punjab fell agonizingly short of their target.

Both teams have lost their last game and will be desperate to bounce back and put their campaign back on track as the race for the playoffs heats up. The weather is also expected to play a crucial role in today's encounter.

According to Accuweather, the conditions in Mullanpur on Saturday night will be pleasant. The temperature will hover around the 30 degrees Celsius mark during the start of the game and will gradually go down as the game progresses. The humidity levels will be low and the actual feeling will be less than the actual temperature.

Cloud cover will be in and around the stadium, which might cause drizzle. However, it is unlikely to delay the proceedings and a full game is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between PBKS and RR in the IPL?

The two teams have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008. Over the years, they have played against each other 26 times. RR have won on 15 occasions, while Punjab have emerged victorious in 11 games.

In IPL 2023, PBKS won the first match by four runs, while Rajasthan returned the favor in the second leg, winning the contest by two runs.