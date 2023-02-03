"Jadeja's stature grows a lot in this team in Rishabh Pant's absence" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja's importance for India

Aakash Chopra believes Ravindra Jadeja is immensely important for India in the upcoming Test series against Australia, especially in Rishabh Pant's absence.

Jadeja has been named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series, starting in Nagpur on February 9. The spin-bowling all-rounder was out of action after sustaining a knee injury during the Asia Cup last year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Jadeja's presence would be extremely crucial, especially due to Pant's unavailability, saying:

"Ravindra Jadeja was injured for a long time. He fell from the board while surfing and got such an injury that he couldn't come back. We felt every time that he would come back but he was not coming. Jadeja's stature grows a lot in this team in Rishabh Pant's absence."

The former Indian opener acknowledged that Axar Patel made up for Jadeja's absence to a certain extent in the past, observing:

"When Jadeja is not there, we have Axar (Patel), who does a very good job at home and sometimes you don't even miss him (Jadeja) as much if you are playing against a slightly inferior team because you are able to manage."

However, Chopra feels the Saurashtra all-rounder will be extremely crucial in the current Indian squad, explaining:

"When you look towards the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, suddenly Ravindra Jadeja's importance looks at a different level because whichever way India rotate their batters, you don't have a left-hander in the top six at all."

Chopra acknowledged that Ishan Kishan could be fielded as a left-hander in the playing XI. However, he added that Srikar Bharat is likely to be preferred for his superior keeping skills.

"He is that good" - Aakash Chopra says Ravindra Jadeja can bat at No. 5

Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 175 in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra believes Jadeja can even bat at No. 5 in Shreyas Iyer's absence, stating:

"You have a question mark on who you will play at No. 5 in Shreyas Iyer's absence. If you see Ravindra Jadeja's numbers as a batter in Test cricket in the last 24 months, both in and outside India, suddenly you will realize that he can bat at No. 5. He is that good."

The reputed commentator added that Jadeja's presence will allow India to field five frontline bowlers, elaborating:

"So you might go with that thinking because you want to play three spinners and two fast bowlers. Rishabh Pant allowed you to do that because he used to come and score runs. The wicketkeeper was a proper batter."

Chopra concluded by stating that Jadeja is an asset as a bowler in any case. He pointed out that the left-arm spinner is no longer just a fourth or fifth-day bowler but can pick up wickets even on the first day.

