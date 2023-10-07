"Kabhi kuch na karke dekho"- Top 10 funny memes after South Africa registers highest ever World Cup total and defeats Sri Lanka

South Africa made a strong statement with a commanding batting performance in their opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Saturday (October 7) in Delhi.

Batting first after losing the toss, the Proteas side notched up a mammoth total of 428/5 in 50 overs, the highest ever in World Cup history. Rassie van der Dussen (108), Aiden Markram (106) and Quinton de Kock (100) hit centuries to propel their side to a massive score.

Marco Jansen then dismissed Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for a three-ball duck to give his side a good start. Coming in at number 3, Kusal Mendis (76) hit an aggressive half-century to give a semblance of hope to his side in a steep chase. Charith Asalanka (79) and Dasun Shanaka (68) also hit half-centuries, but it was not enough as Sri Lanka could only reach 326 in 44.5 overs before getting all-out.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring match between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Saturday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"We wanted to win the game and that's exactly what we did": South Africa captain Temba Bavuma

After the conclusion of the match on Saturday, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma reflected on the win, saying:

"We wanted to win the game and that's exactly what we did. There's not much we can find fault in the batting when you score 400, I think, individually, some guys came back nicely with the ball."

Bavuma opened up that batting got easier in the second innings and added:

"Batting seemed a bit better under lights, after the new ball faded away, the ball seemed to come onto the bat better. You could see how the batters used the pace and found the boundaries. We had a certain perception about the conditions. Mendis really put us under pressure. Kesh was really good, having taken the pace off.

"There is learnings we can take, next game's in Lucknow, different conditions, but think the same challenge will be there - adapting to the conditions. Quinton will be fine, he didn't field today, but I feel he'll be fine."

India and Australia will square off in the fifth match of the 2023 ODI World Cup on Sunday (October 8) in Chennai. The match will commence at 2:00 PM (IST).