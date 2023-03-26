"Kyunki aa gaye hain hamare Kaptaan sahab"- Captain KL Rahul joins the LSG camp ahead of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has joined the team to begin preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise performed credibly in its maiden IPL season last year, finishing third in the points table and qualifying for the playoffs.

Rahul led the way by scoring 616 runs at an impressive average of 51 and a strike rate of 135. He formed a formidable opening partnership with South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock as the duo combined for over 1,000 runs in IPL 2022. They also became the first pair to bat the entire 20 overs in IPL history when they made 210/0 in their 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Karnataka-born batsman has finished in the top five of the Orange Cap list over the last five seasons, since 2018. Despite all the individual glory, the team fell short of their ultimate goal, and the usual questions about Rahul's batting tempo and strike rate started making the rounds. However, he remains a highly valued player in the shortest format.

Ahead of IPL 2023, the franchise took to its official Twitter handle to update fans on their captain's arrival at the team camp with a witty quote.

"Aapke sabse zyada sawaalo ka jawaab aapke saamne laaye hai [We have brought the answer to the question asked most often by your]"

"Muskura dijiye janaab, kyunki aa gaye hain hamare Kaptaan sahab [Please smile sir because our captain has arrived]"

KL Rahul was acquired by the Lucknow-based franchise before last year's auction after the 30-year-old parted ways with the Punjab Kings following a three-year tenure.

KL Rahul will be looking to rediscover top form in IPL 2023

KL Rahul has been among the leading run-getters in IPL

KL Rahul has been one of the IPL's all-time best batsmen and among the leading run scorers in the last five years. However, the Karnataka batsman has struggled to translate that form into international cricket lately.

Rahul, who boasts incredible numbers in the IPL, averaging 48 at a healthy strike rate of 136, has struggled off late for Team India. Over the last 12 months, the stylish right-hander has averaged under 30 in T20Is at a strike rate of under 130.

During this phase, his Test form also took a hit and he averaged just 13.57 in the four Tests played. This led to fans and commentators questioning his place in the Indian squad.

With the franchise looking to take the next step and win its first IPL trophy, the skipper's form will be paramount in the upcoming season. The squad boasts other international stars like Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Wood, and Marcus Stoinis, to name a few. But an in-form captain will be a huge help for the side.

LSG kickstart their 2023 IPL campaign against the Delhi Capitals at home on April 1.

LSG squad for IPL 2023: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Poll : Will KL Rahul win the orange cap in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes