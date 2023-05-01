"So much birthday love for Dada" - Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira dedicates a special poster to him on his 36th birthday

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira made a special poster to wish him as he turned 36 on Sunday, April 30. Samaira is the only child of Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. She was born on 30 December 2018.

Ritika Sajdeh shared a video on her Instagram handle on Monday to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the work put in by little Samaira as she designed a birthday poster for her father. In the video, she can be seen doing her preparations under the supervision of her mother.

The post was captioned:

"So much birthday love for Dada ♥️"

You can watch the video below:

Samaira Sharma attended the Mumbai Indians versus Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday night (April 30) and displayed the poster in the stands, sending birthday wishes to Rohit.

It was a great day on the field for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they beat RR in a high-scoring thriller. RR batted first and reached a daunting total of 212/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's (124) magnificent century.

After a collective effort from the batting unit, MI chased down the steep target in 19.3 overs to win the match by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma-led MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

