"The Boss is back"- Top 10 funny memes as MI register their first win of IPL 2023 against DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in the 16th match of the IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. It was MI's first victory of the season after two losses.

After being asked to bat first, DC managed to put up a total of 172 on the back of half-centuries from Axar Patel and David Warner. Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff were the picks of the MI bowlers, picking up three wickets apiece.

Warner and Axar had contrasting outings with the bat. The DC captain toiled hard for runs and reached the milestone in 43 balls, while his deputy played a blazing knock to reach there in just 22 balls.

In response, openers Ishan Kishan (31) and Rohit Sharma gave MI a great start with their 71-run opening partnership in just 7.1 overs. However, an unfortunate misjudgment resulted in Ishan's run-out in the 8th over.

Rohit, meanwhile, fired all cylinders and reached his half-century, first fifty in the IPL after 24 innings.

Tilak Varma (41 off 29 balls) supported him with another impressive knock as the duo put on 68 runs for the second wicket. Mukesh Kumar brought DC back into the game by dismissing Varma and Suryakumar Yadav off consecutive deliveries.

Tim David and Cameron Green maintained their composure in the last three overs and took their side home by running two runs off the final ball of the match.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Green said:

"You'd probably expect us to get there earlier but we got it, that was the only thing on my mind. I knew I had to be running for the second run. So, I took my helmet off and got through.

"The conversations we had on the bench was about staying busy and finding 2-3 boundaries. Thankfully, a few came off. It's pressure but it's fun. Getting 10 an over, that's why you're here. Nice to get over the line. (Last run) I knew the ball was going to Tim's end. When I saw the throw was high, I knew he'd get in. He's a big guy and put the dive in."

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions to it through some hilarious memes on social media.

MI vs DC IPL 2023 memes

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm When Mumbai Indians finally win a match When Mumbai Indians finally win a match https://t.co/Kulp8qQnHh

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



He scored a fifty after 24 innings to betray the academy....what an amazing streak it was but he opted to break it #DCvMI NBDC Senior member Rohit Sharma got punishment for betraying academyHe scored a fifty after 24 innings to betray the academy....what an amazing streak it was but he opted to break it NBDC Senior member Rohit Sharma got punishment for betraying academy 😡 He scored a fifty after 24 innings to betray the academy....what an amazing streak it was but he opted to break it💔 #DCvMI https://t.co/ZRsOS3uukr

Poll : 0 votes