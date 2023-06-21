"Trust is the bridge that leads to freedom from ego mind" - Virat Kohli posts another spiritual story

Virat Kohli recently shared another spiritual post on his Instagram story on Wednesday, June 21. The message is about how trust is the "bridge" to getting freedom from ego.

The lesson was posted on an Instagram account called "lessontoself". It vaguely talked about how trust and acceptance are important mantras against fear and anxiety and how every human is "universe experiencing itself".

Kohli has been sharing such spiritual posts since the World Test Championship final against Australia, which India lost by 209 runs at the Kennington Oval.

Before the start of Day 3 of the Test, he posted a quote from author Mark Manson, which talked about "developing the ability to be disliked". Soon after India's loss, he shared a quote from Chinese Philosopher Lao Tzu which said "Silence is the source of great strength".

A few days later, he shared a quote from Alan Watts which talked about the only way to make sense of change is to "dance with it".

“Wonderful player of spin” – Kevin Pietersen lauds Virat Kohli during Ashes 2023

Although he was out of public sight and working for India's next series, Virat Kohli was among the topics discussed during the first Test of the 2023 Ashes. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lauded Kohli's spin-playing ability, which is rated among the best in the world.

“He [Virat Kohli] is a wonderful player of spin, and you sort of understand it because they play spin off the back foot and have such beautiful wrists," Pietersen told Sky Sports. "You hardly ever see Virat running down, charging, and going all guns blazing, and he certainly doesn’t sweep, reverse sweep. I mean, you can watch him bat. Mentally, you can see him batting there, so you can sort of understand that.”

The topic came up after Joe Root was stumped for the first time in his Test career on Day 4 and Pietersen learned that the former India captain, too, had only been stumped just once in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli will be back in action when India tour West Indies for an all-format tour, starting on July 12.

