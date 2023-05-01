[WATCH] MI batter Suryakumar Yadav takes pictures with his young fans after a victory against RR in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav made the day of a couple of children by taking pictures with them and offering autographs after the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Mumbai and Rajasthan locked horns in the 42nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The home team managed to make history by chasing down a target of more than 200 for the first time at the venue.

Suryakumar Yadav (55) hit a blazing half-century while batting in the middle overs and kept the Mumbai Indians in the hunt, setting the stage for a grand finish from Tim David (45*).

The Mumbai franchise shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Suryakumar Yadav's activities after the conclusion of the match on Sunday night. In the video, Surya can be seen obliging some young fans' requests for pictures.

The post was captioned:

You can watch the video below:

Mumbai Indians are currently seventh in the points table after winning four matches in eight games. They will next face Punjab Kings on May 3 in Mohali.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes