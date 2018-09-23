Pakistani man sings Indian national anthem at Indo-Pak match

Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) In a small gesture of peace, a video of a Pakistani cricket fan singing the Indian national anthem during a match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup has gone viral, according to a media report.

Adil Taj, 29, was among the thousands of cricket enthusiasts who attended the match on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in which Pakistan lost to India by eight wickets.

Taj said that he had got goosebumps when he first listened to the Indian national anthem in a Bollywood movie and the move was a small gesture of peace from his side, Gulf News reported.

"I am a big Bollywood fan. I heard the Indian national anthem in the Hindi movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.One of the scenes about the anthem was so emotional, it gave me goosebumps. From then onwards, I tried to learn the anthem when it was sung before any cricket match that India was playing," Taj was quoted as saying by the report.

"During the match, the Pakistan national anthem was sung first, all Indians who were in the stadium stood up and paid due respect. This touched me and I thought I should join them in singing their anthem," Taj, who lives in Dubai, said