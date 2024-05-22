RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The winner of the RR vs RCB contest face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualiifer 2 to battle it out for a place in the final. The loser of the match will be knocked out of the competition.

Rajasthan (17 points) finished third in the points table. They had the same number of points as Hyderabad, but the latter finished second due to their superior net run rate.

RR were exceptional in the first half, winning eight of their first nine matches. However, they missed out on a top-two berth after losing four matches in a row. Their last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, overcame a disastrous start and made a sensational comeback to book a place in the top-four. They had won only one of their first eight matches and looked set to be knocked out.

However, RCB lifted themselves in inspirational fashion, winning six matches in a row. They beat Chennai Super Kings in their last league match and surpassed them on net run rate to clinch the fourth spot.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match can be followed on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the match will begin at 6 pm IST, while the game will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be at 7 pm.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eliminator match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live streaming is free on both platforms.

JioCinema's IPL 2024 coverage includes live commentary in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.

Fans can experiment with multiple camera angle options like Hero Cam, stump cam, batter cam and bird's eye view.

