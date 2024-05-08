SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host a match between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 tonight. It will be the two teams' only meeting in this season's league round.

Hyderabad has offered batter-friendly surfaces in IPL 2024 so far. Given that explosive batting has been SRH's main strength this season, a similar track could be dished out for this encounter.

Before SRH host LSG in Hyderabad, here's a quick look at the pitch history and IPL records of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

In an interview on Monday, SRH captain Pat Cummins mentioned that fans should expect fireworks in Hyderabad's next few matches. It could be a subtle hint that the pitches will support the batters.

Here's a list of some vital numbers that fans should know from previous games played in Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 75

Matches won by teams batting first: 33

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Highest team total: 277/3 - SRH vs MI, 2024

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 217/7 - RR vs DC, 2008

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019

Average first innings score: 163

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

A flat track should be on offer for the match between SRH and LSG. SRH have crossed the 200-run mark on multiple occasions this season, and the trend should continue tonight in IPL 2024.

The SRH vs LSG match's pitch report will be available on Star Sports, JioCinema, and IPLT20.com before the toss.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by one run in the last match hosted by this stadium. Half-centuries from Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy powered SRH to 201/3 in 20 overs.

RR were well on track to chase the target successfully, but some excellent death bowling from the home side restricted the visitors to 200/7. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: SRH 201/3 (Nitish Kumar Reddy 76*, Avesh Khan 2/39) beat RR 200/7 (Riyan Parag 77, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/41) by 1 run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback