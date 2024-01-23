The last decade has given us some of the best video game soundtracks in gaming history. The appropriate track playing at the right time can take a game's experience to another level. They can fill you with adrenaline, or they can completely immerse you. An exceptional one can deliver some of the most memorable moments that a game has to offer.

Games use these differently depending on the emotions that the developers wish to draw out of you. Video game music has come a long way, and today, we have the 10 best video game soundtracks of the last decade.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are 10 best video game soundtracks of the last decade

1) Doom Eternal (Meathook)

Apart from the stunning visuals and fantastic combat, Doom Eternal shines the brightest when its music is the loudest. Apart from delivering one of the best FPS experiences, Eternal also delivers an exhilarating musical performance. Tracks like BFG Division and Rip and Tear have quickly become fan favorites. However, it's Mick Gordon's Meathook that takes the cake.

The stunning guitar riffs of Meathook, paired with the fast-paced and chaotic combat of Doom Eternal, give a feeling of adrenaline and excitement like no other. It is the perfect anthem for ripping demons apart, making Meathook by Mick Gordon one of the best video game soundtracks.

2) Alan Wake 2 (Wide Awake)

Alan Wake 2 blew people away when it came out. It is an experience like no other; the story, the cinematics, the sounds, and the music culminate to deliver one of the best horror experiences. Wide Awake, featuring Jaimes, does an excellent job of accentuating the tension-filled atmosphere of Alan Wake.

The song also goes on to highlight the internal struggles of our protagonist. It highlights his struggle over the past 13 years and how Alan Wake has fought hard to get out of that rut. It has a lot of emotional value attached to it, making it one of the best video game soundtracks of all time. Wide Awake is definitely worth a listen.

3) Yakuza 0 (Pledge of Demon)

With Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the horizon, now is a good time to revisit the music from the Yakuza games. This franchise pulls no punches with its music, and Pledge of Demon might be one of the best video game soundtracks to come out of the franchise.

The song starts with Kazuma Kiryu blocking a metal pipe with his bare hands, and the pure rush of energy and hype emanating from the song does justice to the moment on screen.

It masterfully pumps the player up to fight Kuze, who has been a thorn in the side of our protagonist. It sheds light on Kazuma Kiryu's Demon-like thirst for revenge and is excellent in every way possible thus earning Pledge of Demon a spot as one of the best video game soundtracks.

4) God of War Ragnarok (Clearing the Mind)

Apart from giving a fitting conclusion to Kratos' story, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla gave the fans an excellent soundtrack called Clearing the Mind. This song is perfect for the theme that Valhalla follows, and its timing could not be better.

It kicks off when you're facing Tyr, who is training with Kratos to help him become stronger as he prepares to face his past. The instrumentals take the atmosphere to a different level and are a fitting sound for Kratos, who is on a quest for redemption.

While the older soundtracks from the PS2 era are amazing, Clearing the Mind is one of the best video game soundtracks within the God of War franchise.

5) Persona 5 (Rivers in the Desert)

Rivers in the Desert achieves what very few soundtracks have been able to. The entire plot starts with our protagonist being a weak school kid and then going on to become strong enough to take on an ancient deity. The song kicks off when the two come face to face and immediately brings the atmosphere to life

It'll take a couple of seconds to realize that this song is playing for Joker instead of the antagonist, and what a moment it is. The entire plot, playing out alongside Rivers in the Desert, culminates to bring an unmatched level of hype, making it one of the best video game soundtracks.

6) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Unshaken)

Grand Theft Auto 6 can learn from Red Dead Redemption 2, especially in the music department. This game has a powerful tale to tell. The most memorable parts of the story have been imprinted into people's minds because of the strong musical performances accompanying them. One such instance is when Unshaken starts playing on the horse ride back to Shady Bell.

It highlights how Arthur has come to terms with the end of his life and the Dutch van der Linde gang. Its sad lyrics and melancholic instrumentals truly grasp the protagonist's character and how he has evolved throughout the game.

Unshaken by D'Angelo is part of one of the best video game soundtracks, and it is fitting for this song to exist within an iconic game like RDR2.

7) NieR Replicant (Song of the Ancients)

When Song of the Ancients first started playing, people couldn't have imagined the tragic events that were about to unfold. When you revisit the game after your first playthrough, this soundtrack just doesn't feel the same anymore.

What felt like a breath of fresh air now feels like the sound of impending doom. NieR Replicant knocked it out of the park with Song of the Ancients, making it one of the best video game soundtracks ever.

People who love the franchise still talk about how they wish they could experience Song of the Ancients all over again for the first time.

8) Elden Ring (Main theme)

The Elden Ring title theme will hype you up before you even enter the game. Staring at the title screen as this starts playing in the background makes players feel like they have put their money in the right place with this game. This song outlines the epic adventure the players are about to embark on.

It's like listening to your own soundtrack as you enter the Lands Between to become the Elden Lord. This is one of the most inspiring video game compositions and is more than worthy of a spot on our list.

9) Devil May Cry 5 (Devil Trigger)

If the excellent combat and exhilarating moments aren't enough to pull you into the DMC universe, give Devil Trigger a shot. This song delivers some excellent adrenaline-inducing lyrics and instrumentals, and it gets even better when you pair it all with the rage of Nero.

Devil Trigger does justice to the angsty and almost childish nuances of Nero, who later grows to be the only mature person on the team. It gives an excellent introduction to the story and makes you feel like a complete badass as you rip and tear your way through your enemies. Devil Trigger is one of the best video game soundtracks of the last decade.

10) Final Fantasy VII (One-Winged Angel)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is almost upon us, making this the perfect time to pay homage to the music from this title. The sinister bass paired with the melodic layers, when combined with some excellent choir vocals, drastically bring the stakes up when the One-Winged Angel starts playing. It is among the best video game soundtracks and is perfect for your fight against the ever-powerful Sephiroth.

Almost three decades after its release, this soundtrack is still recognized by gamers throughout the world. It has slowly become one of the most iconic tracks, and everything about it perfectly matches the final fight against Sephiroth that it accompaniees. One-winged Angel is easily the best soundtrack in the Final Fantasy franchise.