5 gameplay features you might have missed in the Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer

The Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer was unveiled during the PlayStation State of Play event on February 1, 2024. Positioned as the most ambitious game for PlayStation 5 set to release in 2024, it currently holds the spotlight as the most extensively discussed title within the gaming community. This heightened interest stems from the recent gameplay update, a noteworthy development since the game's initial announcement in 2022.

The Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer was brief, and some fans may have overlooked certain gameplay features due to its short duration. Several new elements were showcased, potentially enhancing the game's overall engagement. This article highlights five gameplay features from the Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer that may have escaped your notice.

Gun combat and other features you might have missed in the Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer

1) Gun combat

Silent Hill 2 remake will feature a variety of different firearms (Image via Konami)

The standout feature in the Silent Hill 2 combat trailer is the inclusion of dynamic action elements, particularly gun combat. The trailer makes it evident that the main character will wield a diverse array of firearms. It highlights intense sequences featuring handguns and shotguns, pitting the protagonist against menacing nurses and other adversaries.

Additionally, a noteworthy feature showcased in the trailer involves the ability to strategically disable enemies by shooting them in the legs during combat, causing them to be stunned and fall to the ground. Subsequently, players can execute a finishing move, such as a ground stomp, to dispatch the incapacitated adversaries. This feature will make the game more interesting.

2) Melee combat

The trailer also highlights the melee action sequences. (Image via Konami)

In addition to showcasing gun combat, the Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer also highlights engaging melee action sequences. The trailer introduces three distinct melee weapons: the Club, Spiked Mace, and Long Rod. The promising nature of these melee action sequences ensures that players can not only utilize a diverse range of firearms, but also wield various melee weapons to confront and defeat their adversaries.

The melee combat featured in the trailer exhibits a formidable impact, causing enemies to be stunned with a single hit. Additionally, they result in the splattering of blood on the enemies, inflicting significant damage. The knife also made an appearance in the trailer. While the clip didn't showcase knife combat specifically, there's a possibility that you'll have the opportunity to use it to strike your enemies in the game.

3) Quick-time events

The trailer also demonstrated the QTEs (Image via Konami)

The standout highlight in the Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer was the incorporation of QTEs. These sequences reveal that when enemies seize you, successfully navigating through their grapples requires rapid pressing of the X button. Intriguingly, the trailer also demonstrated the consequences of QTE failure.

Failing to escape enemy grapples results in them executing their distinctive attacks, with one adversary observed spitting blood on the protagonist, causing significant damage. This addition intensifies the difficulty level and generates tension, compelling players to avoid getting ensnared by their adversaries.

4) Atmospheric horror elements

The trailer effectively highlighted atmospheric horror elements (Image via Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer effectively highlighted atmospheric horror elements. The opening scenes of the trailer depicted protagonist James Sunderland navigating the foggy streets of Silent Hill. His journey led him into the unsettling Wood Side apartment, whose eerie presence added an uncommon vibe to the setting.

As James ventured through the dimly lit hallways of the apartment, a strange tension arose, suggesting the unsettling notion that someone might be lurking nearby. In crafting the overall atmosphere, Bloober Team demonstrated exceptional skill, achieving a visually striking and chilling aesthetic that resonates with horror enthusiasts.

5) Puzzles

Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer also offered brief glimpses of the puzzles (Image via Konami)

Fans might have overlooked it, but the upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2 is set to include all three puzzles from the original game. The combat trailer offered brief glimpses of the Grandfather Clock Puzzle and Safe Combination Puzzle in the Apartment section.

Subsequently, the trailer features James entering the apartment, encountering not only the aforementioned puzzles but also the Old Coin Desk Puzzle from the original title. This implies that Bloober Team is retaining these puzzles in the remake rather than discarding them.

Check out other articles related to the Silent Hill 2 remake:

Horror games to play while waiting for SH 2 remake || Where is SH 2 remake? || SH 2 remake might feature a separate Pyramid Head campaign