Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden announced at The Game Awards 2023: Release date, characters, gameplay features, and more

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is the upcoming action role-playing game by Don't Mind. Responsible for developing Life is Strange, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an entirely new approach as the studio attempts to tell a darker, fantasy narrative with various powers and unique mechanics that set it apart from the rest of the games in the genre.

Don't Mind is relatively new to the world of action RPGs. They usually make story-driven titles such as the popular game Life is Strange and the relatively unknown Gerda: A Flame in Winter. This is the first massive undertaking by the small studio, but the Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden looks to be a well-polished title with an interesting premise.

This article takes a look at the release window for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and dives into the characters and gameplay features.

Release date for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden announced at The Game Awards 2023

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden has received a release date at The Game Awards 2023. The game is set to launch on the Epic Games Store and console devices on February 13, 2024. Fans have been waiting eagerly to get their hands on this game, and with only a couple of months left until launch, they will be eager to add the game to their wishlists.

The Game Awards present an excellent time for developers to show off what they've been working on behind the curtain. Don't Nod featured a small teaser for the game showcasing story moments and unique abilities to an uproar of fans. There is a lot of positive discussion about this title, and Don't Nod is poised to deliver.

Characters and story for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith are the 'Banishers' (image by Don't Nod)

While Don't Mind might not have a ton of action RPG experience, they have done an incredible job in crafting the story for Life is Strange and Gerda. These games are narrative-focused, with compelling characters that are interesting to follow.

The premise for Banishers: Ghost of New Eden is dark and grim. The trailers show dual protagonists Antea and Red Mac, who serve as 'Banishers' or ghost hunters of the world. Set in the 15th century, the world design looks on point, and the atmosphere feels haunting.

There is also a romantic aspect to the relationship between Antea and Red Mac. While this is all speculation at this point, you can expect a heart-wrenching tragedy that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Gameplay, mechanics, and features in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

The gameplay mechanics for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden look polished. There is a level of finesse in the movement and combat animations, which seem fluid. Banishers is a game about exorcising ghosts and spirits from the world of the living.

The world places a heavy emphasis on the separation of these two worlds as the 'Banishers' or ghost hunters have specific laws and rules about dealing with spirits.

Players will have to battle supernatural foes, make difficult decisions that impact the story, and utilize Antea's spirit powers to get the edge in difficult encounters. Players also have access to a bunch of different weapons and skills with a base level of customization to keep the game feeling fresh.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is set to release in the second week of February next year, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on this new title by Don't Nod. Banishers will be available on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.