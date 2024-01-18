Best teams for Virtual Scentventure Everlasting Dream stage in Honkai Star Rail

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 has brought new characters and events to the title. Virtual Scentventure is an event that allows players to build a team to fight various opponents. The event has five stages, and Everlasting Dream is the first one. Here, players will face the Abundant Deer, whom they are familiar with from Simulated Universe World 7, where it is the main boss.

Trailblazers who want to complete Everlasting Dream might wonder what the best teams are for the challenge. For those curious, this article lists the three best Honkai Star Rail 1.6 teams to clear the stage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

What are the best teams for the Virtual Scentventure Everlasting Dream stage in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Expand Tweet

Seele + Bronya + Silver Wolf + Huohuo

A team featuring Seele, Bronya, Silver Wolf, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Buffer)

(Buffer) Silver Wolf (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Huohuo (Secondary buffer/Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team is a hypercarry-oriented one, where Seele is the main DPS. She deals most of the damage as she is the sole DPS of the team.

Bronya and Silver Wolf assist Seele in dealing even more significant damage. The former buffs Seele’s CRIT and ATK stats simultaneously to boost her damage. The latter places debuffs related to DEF, ATK, or SPD on the opponents to make them vulnerable to Seele’s attacks.

Meanwhile, Huohuo provides ATK-related buffs, replenishes Energy for her party members, and heals them when needed to make sure they survive the fight.

Jingliu + Pela + Tingyun + Lynx

A team featuring Jingliu, Pela, Tingyun, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Pela (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Tingyun (Buffer)

(Buffer) Lynx (Healer)

Jingliu is the main DPS of this hypercarry-based Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition. While she is busy fighting the opponents, Pela and Tingyun support her through various buffs and debuffs. The latter increases Jingliu's ATK and replenishes her Energy, whereas the former renders opponents vulnerable by inflicting Exposed on them.

Meanwhile, Lynx ensures everyone's survivability by healing her allies from the backlines.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Hanya + Silver Wolf + Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Hanya, Silver Wolf, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Hanya (Buffer)

(Buffer) Silver Wolf (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Luocha (Healer)

In this team composition, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae deals the most damage as he is the main DPS unit. Hanya supports him from behind by boosting and replenishing his SPD and Skill Points.

Meanwhile, Silver Wolf renders enemies vulnerable to Imbibitor Lunae’s attacks by inflicting the opponents with the Imaginary element as a Weakness Type. Luocha, on the other hand, stands behind his allies to heal them and removes a buff from each opponent.