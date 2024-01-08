Characters that desperately need a rework in Honkai Star Rail (January 2024)

The action-adventure gacha title Honkai Star Rail boasts multiple units in its character roster. Every character is affiliated with a Path that allows them to excel in a field such as DPS, buffing, debuffing, or healing. While there are units that are on the top and dominate this space odyssey’s meta, some are neglected due to their kit not being worthwhile.

Since every Honkai Star Rail player has different characters as their preferred one, it hurts to see the characters that are ranked lowest. This article discusses five characters who deserve a second chance in Honkai Star Rail’s rapidly shifting meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Arlan, Herta, and three other characters deserve a rework in Honkai Star Rail

1) Arlan

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan is one of the characters who has been at the bottom tier since his release in Honkai Star Rail. His kit revolves around using his health to deal more damage. Arlan deals more damage as his HP decreases.

Arlan's survivability and pick rate have decreased in various activities as a result of the enemies in various end-game activities dealing absurd damage because if the opponents break through his shields, he will be eliminated from the fight. He needs a rework or a buff to allow players to utilize his kit’s full potential.

2) Herta

Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Herta is one of the free-to-play characters in Honkai Star Rail. She is obtainable for free by completing various Simulated Universe Worlds. While she treads on the Path of Erudition, her primary damage source is her follow-up attacks, thanks to her Passive Talent.

Despite Herta's adequate damage output, enemies in several end-game activities, like Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe, have an enormous HP pool. As a result, Herta struggles to keep up with the dominant damage-dealing units in the meta, which causes her to fall behind other DPS characters. She will remain in the same position she is in now unless she receives a buff in future patches.

3) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan is one of the first 5-star characters to debut in Honkai Star Rail. As he follows the Erudition Path, his kit primarily focuses on dealing AoE (Area of Effect) Lightning damage. His main source of damage is his Lightning-Lord, which can be summoned by his Passive Talent.

When he debuted, Jing Yuan dominated the battlefield with his ability to deal absurd damage, but this soon came to an end with the release of Topaz & Numby. The latter also excels in dealing damage through follow-up attacks. She can debuff an opponent, increasing the damage of her subsequent attacks. She can also continuously unleash follow-up attacks, dealing single-target fire damage.

For Jing Yuan to be valuable once more, his follow-up attacks need to be improved.

4) Himeko

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko is one of the standard 5-star characters in the game. Although she follows the Path of Erudition in Honkai Star Rail, her primary damage-dealing ability is her talent’s follow-up attacks, which can be activated after Himeko gains three points of Charge. Himeko obtains one point of Charge whenever an ally inflicts a Weakness Break effect.

Because of this, it can be very difficult to consistently inflict Weakness Break in various challenging activities where players only face elite enemies. As a result, Trailblazers lose out on damage and cannot fully utilize Himeko's kit, which has resulted in her having a low pick rate.

Himeko's kit needs some work to be able to dominate the meta and shine once more.

5) Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha is one of the free-to-play healers who follows the Abundance Path in Honkai Star Rail. Her entire kit revolves around healing her party members, whereas Lynx, another free-to-play healer, can heal her allies for a significant amount and cleanse their debuffs.

Lynx's kit is worth more than Natasha's, so the latter has been overlooked, which has caused her pick rate to drastically decrease in a variety of free-to-play team compositions. Therefore, Natasha is in need of a rework to return to her former glory.