Coin Master: Active free spin links for January 7, 2024

Spins are the most essential Coin Master resources that help you to progress. They allow you to trigger the virtual slot machine to earn coins for building villages. The machine also provides opportunities to attack or raid adjacent villages to loot coins, shields to protect your villages, and more. You must construct and explore over 500 villages featured on its map to emerge victorious.

You can farm for spins by performing various in-game activities and purchasing at the in-app store. However, this article helps you get spins without any effort or spending money. It lists all active links, providing free spins on January 7, 2024, and a guide to redeem them.

Get free spins by redeeming the below given Coin Master links on January 7, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

You can find Coin Master links daily on the official Facebook and every alternate day on X. Redeeming them grants up to 100 free spins and millions of coins daily.

Here are all active links providing free spins on January 7, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/oTfetz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pTwYYY - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/vypQwu - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tXSdbv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BWyXJb - 25 free spins

The links above last two days, so redeem them immediately to claim all freebies successfully. Moreover, you can use a particular link only once per account to claim Coin Master free coins and spins.

A guide to redeeming daily links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button and claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all in a few minutes with little effort. Activate the internet connection and link your Facebook account to the app. Then, click the links from the above list consecutively. Each link opens the title instantly on your handheld. After the app loads its resources, a dialog box appears on the main screen. It also contains a green Collect button, and tapping it gets all freebies delivered to your in-game profile.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin guide for January 7, 2024, and the steps to redeem them.