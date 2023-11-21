Coin Master: All active free spin links (November 21, 2023)

Coin Master links regularly provide up to 100 free spins, often paired with millions of coins and other in-game items. You can use the freebies to build villages, play events, and engage in other activities in the title. Spins are required to activate the virtual slot machine and help you get every in-game and action item by landing their symbols. They provide coins, spins, attacking or raiding opportunities, and more. As a result, they are the lifeblood of the game.

Luckily, you can get spins through multiple methods, including farming for them in-game, purchasing them from the in-app store, or redeeming daily links. This article provides all Coin Master links active on November 21, 2023.

Get Coin Master free spins using the links below (November 21, 2023)

Get free spins by using daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can obtain Coin Master free spin links from the title’s official social media accounts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Moon Active uploads a few of these each passing day in a post that also contains video or photo puzzles.

The contest is open to fans around the world, and you can participate by providing answers to the puzzles under each post’s comment section. Moon Active then randomly selects a few winners from those who answered correctly. Each winner gets free coins, spins, and other featured items.

With that said, here are all the active links to get free spins on November 21, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/Umxhpd

https://Coin-Master.me/FGecOP

https://Coin-Master.me/yIJHMI

https://Coin-Master.me/WWeUaY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XDOtvc - 15 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/tVCDaG - 25 free spins

Method to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all links for a particular day with minimal effort. Here are the steps you can follow:

Connect your device to the internet and download the Coin Master app.

Create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account.

Tap the any of the links above.

Every link you interact with will redirect you to the app installed on your device.

Wait for the app to load its resources, after which a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

Tap the Collect button in the box to claim all the applicable freebies.

That concludes our list of all daily Coin Master links for November 21, 2023.