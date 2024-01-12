Coin Master: All free spin links (January 12, 2024)

Coin Master links are developer offerings that grant free spins and other in-game items upon redemption. Moon Active offers two to three links every day, which bestow up to 100 spins and occasionally millions of coins. There are multiple ways to get spins in the game, such as completing event tasks, ranking higher in tournaments, inviting friends, completing a village, purchasing them from the in-app store, and more. However, links are the best way to get them for free.

That said, this article lists all active links provided by Moon Active on January 12, 2024, and a guide to redeem them.

All links for Coin Master free spins (January 12, 2024)

Get daily free spins and coins by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master links below will provide freebies on January 12, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/Iodlgx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/akRzbM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bzdUsf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SENugw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HZfJtC - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Needless to say, the links above will only remain active for two days. Therefore, you are advised to use them as soon as possible to get all the free rewards. Moreover, you can redeem any active link only once to claim freebies.

The in-app store also offers spins in exchange for money in the form of micro transactions. Listed below are the details:

30 spins: $2.12

90 spins: $5.33

260 spins: $12.83

525 spins: $21.41

1600 spins: $53.56

3600 spins: $107.14

How to redeem daily links for free rewards

Hit the Collect button to get all freebies on your profile (Image via Moon Active)

Anyone can quickly redeem Coin Master free spin links. A few simple steps will help you claim all applicable freebies. You can follow the steps below:

Make sure you have access to an internet connection on your mobile device.

If you haven’t done so yet, bind your in-game profile to your Facebook account.

Visit the title’s official social media accounts for free spin links, or use the ones listed above.

Click any link. This will open the app instantly on your handheld.

Let the app load all resources, and you will then see a dialog box on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button, and all rewards mentioned in the dialog box will appear on your in-game profile.

That ends our Coin Master free spin links article for January 12, 2024.