EA FC 24 87+ base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released a refreshed and improved version of the EA FC 24 87+ base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC in Ultimate Team. This SBC offers players a chance to obtain some of the most overpowered legends of the sport on the virtual pitch. It is a definite upgrade over the previous player pick, containing a choice between four players instead of three.

Icons are some of the most sought-after and expensive items in Ultimate Team. With these legendary athletes having only one base version this season, there is more room for special promo versions as well. Two of the best promo card types are now up for grabs in the EA FC 24 87+ base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC

Despite having one extra Icon amongst the choices, the requirements for the latest iteration of the EA FC 24 87+ base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC are similar to the previously released version. It requires three squads in total, each with their own individual pack rewards and stipulations. These are the specific requirements:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

These are the same requirements as the previous SBC, with a Team of the Week item boosting the price of the challenge. The price of 86 and 87-rated fodder players is also rather high in the current state of the transfer market.

EA FC 24 87+ base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC cheapest solutions

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete this SBC:

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Mary Earps: 86

Koke: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Sara Dabritz: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Cost: 105,000 coins.

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Mary Earps: 86

Koke: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Sara Dabritz: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Cost: 105,000 coins

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Vivianne Miedima: 88 (Team of the Week)

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Sara Dabritz: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Cost: 175,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 87+ base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC?

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 385,000 coins. These are some of the most expensive players available in this player pick:

Thunderstruck Ronaldinho

Base Ronaldo Nazario

Base Mia Hamm

Winter Wildcards Pele

Base Johan Cruyff

Base Ruud Gullit

Base Patrick Vieira

All these Icons are worth far more than the price of the EA FC 24 87+ base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC. This makes it a worthwhile proposition for players.