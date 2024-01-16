The brand new EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS player pick SBC is now available for gamers to test their luck. As the name of the SBC suggests, the pick contains players from three of the most popular and overpowered promos in recent memory within the world of Ultimate Team, which makes it an extremely appealing SBC.

With the Team of the Year event being right around the corner, EA Sports has released some exciting SBCs to grind for in the buildup to this fan-favorite event. While most of these challenges provide packs to save up for the upcoming promo, the EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS Player Pick can be redeemed right now for a choice between some amazing players.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS player pick SBC

Similar to most other player pick SBCs released recently, the EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS player pick SBC also features a single squad with a specific set of stipulations. These are the requirements of the only lineup needed to complete this challenge:

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Upon completing this SBC, fans will be rewarded with a player pick that offers a choice between three players from the promo rosters mentioned in the name of the SBC: Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, and Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS). All these items will be rated 87 or higher, and the pick will not feature special versions of Heroes or Icons.

How to complete the EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS player pick SBC?

The SBC will be available in the game till January 23 and can be completed twice during this time period after it refreshes on January 19. This gives gamers ample time to obtain the fodder needed to complete this SBC. They can get their hands on plenty of untradeable fodder items by grinding various upgrade challenges that are available in the game for this very purpose.

EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS player pick SBC cheapest solutions

This is one of the cheapest sets of players that fulfills the requirements of this challenge:

Daniel Parejo: 86

Lindsey Horan: 86

Ronald Araujo: 86

Jamal Musiala: 86

Pedri: 86

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Kim Little: 86

N'Golo Kante: 86

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Keira Walsh: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 83,000 coins, which is to be expected from a SBC of this caliber.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 87+ Radioactive, Ultimate Dynasties, or TOTGS player pick SBC?

These are some of the best players up for grabs in this SBC:

Erling Haaland: 94

Kylian Mbappe: 93

Lionel Messi: 92

Karim Benzema: 92

Federico Valverde: 90

Theo Hernandez: 88

Ferland Mendy: 87

All these players are worth much more in the transfer market than the cost of the SBC, which makes it a worthwhile proposition.