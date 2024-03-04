EA FC 24 Ander Herrera FC Fantasy SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the ongoing promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Ander Herrera FC Fantasy SBC available for gamers to add to their squads. The Spanish midfielder has received a boosted version for Athletic Bilbao and could receive further upgrades based on their performances in the league.

FC Fantasy cards have been a fantastic addition to Ultimate Team, as they integrate the actual sport into the virtual world and create hype around league matches. These players receive upgrades based on their individual performances and the results of their teams, making the EA FC 24 Ander Herrera FC Fantasy SBC another exciting proposition.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ander Herrera FC Fantasy SBC

Unlike the recently released Fridolina Rolfo SBC, the EA FC 24 Ander Herrera FC Fantasy is cheap and easy to complete. It only consists of two segments, each with its own individual restrictions and pack rewards. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

Task 1: Spain

Players from Spain: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

La Liga

LA LIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Both squads require a Team of the Week player, which should make the challenge more expensive. However, gamers can easily craft the 83+ TOTW Upgrade player pick to obtain one of these items by using untradeable items from their clubs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ander Herrera FC Fantasy SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the SBC during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo:

Spain

Mahdi Camara: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Cost: 59,000

La Liga

Dusan Vlahovic: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christopher Nkunku: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 88,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Ander Herrera FC Fantasy SBC?

Athletic Bilbao are in fine form in this La Liga season, drawing against FC Barcelona besides beating Girona and Atletico Madrid. If they continue this streak, they could earn some upgrades for the 88-rated special card released as an SBC. Herrera already possesses some impressive all-round stats and PlayStyles, making him a viable box-to-box midfielder in the game's current meta.