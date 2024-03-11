The latest player SBC of the Showdown Series event is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Crystal Dunn and Savannah McCaskill representing Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC, respectively, ahead of their exciting fixture in the NWSL. This is the first set of SBCs in the promo to feature women's leagues, with both cards being exceptional.

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has provided gamers with plenty of new and overpowered options to add to their squads. Every promo released in the game cycle has included female players, giving them the boost needed to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch. The latest EA FC 24 Crystal Dunn vs Savannah McCaskill Showdown SBC is no different.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Crystal Dunn vs Savannah McCaskill Showdown SBCs

While the SBC to unlock the Showdown version of Crystal Dunn only requires one squad, the one to obtain Savannah McCaskill requires two squads. However, the difference in their requirements and stipulations makes them similar in price, which is to be expected from a set of Showdown SBC players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Here are the requirements to unlock Crystal Dunn:

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Meanwhile, here are the requirements for the Savannah McCaskill SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

85 and higher OVR players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

Task 2: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

With no Team of the Week players being required for either SBC, gamers will be delighted as these special items are rare and always fetch a high price in the transfer market due to their usability and demand in many SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Crystal Dunn vs Savannah McCaskill Showdown SBCs

With so many upgrade SBCs being available during the ongoing Campaign Re-release promo in EA FC 24, low-tier fodder is extremely cheap and easy to come by. This is good news for anyone looking to complete either of these player SBCs, as their requirements are rather low-rated and simplistic.

Here are the cheapest solutions of the Dunn SBC:

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Dani Olmo: 83

Jorginho: 83

Sophie Schmidt: 83

Cost: 62,000 coins

Here are the cheapest solutions of McCaskill SBC:

83-rated squad

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Jorginho: 83

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Dani Olmo: 83

Sophie Schmidt: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Hannah Blundell: 83

Misa: 82

Dejan Kulusevski: 81

Nemanja Matic: 81

Lucas Ocampos: 80

Cost: 14,000 coins

84-rated squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Luis Alberto: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Dani Olmo: 83

Jorginho: 83

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Sophie Schmidt: 83

Cost: 23,000 coins