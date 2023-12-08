EA FC 24 Daily Dynasties Challenge SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Ultimate Dynasties promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has provided fans with an excellent way to obtain some easy packs with the latest Daily Dynasties Challenge SBC. This concept combines the ideas of a Daily SBC and a Challenge SBC, providing fans with an incredible source of packs to test their luck in Ultimate Team.

Challenge SBCs have been a recurring part of every promo so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. However, the latest Daily Dynasties Challenge SBC offers a unique take on this concept by allowing fans to complete it once per day in exchange for an exciting pack.

The Daily Dynasties Challenge SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Ultimate Dynasties promo is off to a wonderful start in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is a brand new idea that EA Sports has introduced, providing special cards to players who are related to each other and have played at the highest level in the sport. This includes both current athletes and retired Icons, making the promo roster especially appealing. The availability of such elite-tier players will make the Daily Dynasties Challenge SBC more popular.

This SBC will be available in the game over the course of the next week and can be completed once per day. It offers a tradeable Mega Pack upon completion, which has a coin value of 35,000 coins in the Ultimate Team store. This makes it the most lucrative Daily challenge SBC released so far in the game cycle.

How to complete the Daily Dynasties Challenge SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to most other challenge SBCs released so far in EA FC 24, this SBC also consists of a single squad with a specific set of restrictions. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

Leagues: Maximum four in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/Region: Minimum four iin your starting eleven

Players from one club: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum nine in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly gold

Total chemistry: Minimum 29

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 7,000 coins, which seems plausible since the SBC requires only gold items. However, gold fodder players are currently low in price, and fans can reduce these costs even further by grinding various league SBCs and obtaining untradeable fodder items.

Is it worth completing the Daily Dynasties Challenge SBC in EA FC 24?

The SBC offers a Mega Pack upon completion, which has a value of 35,000 coins in the Ultimate Team Store. This is much higher than the actual cost of completing the Challenge from scratch, making it a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to test their luck.