EA FC 24 Pro Leagues: Where to watch, prize pool, and more

EA Sports has announced the EA FC 24 Pro Leagues competition as the part of its competitive esports circtuit, with 32 of the most prestigious club competitions in the sport being represented. This is an ambitious and exciting event, with some of the most prominent leagues being represented and competing for an impressive prize pool.

The FC Pro structure has been a massive success so far this season, with a more streamlined and lucrative approach helping gamers reach the pinnacle of esports. The latest EA FC 24 Pro Leagues competition helps incorporate the real life aspect of the sport into the competitive virtual world, with fans vying to qualify for the event and represent their favorite clubs and leagues.

What is EA FC 24 Pro Leagues?

EA FC 24 Pro Leagues is a collection of the most prestigious FC Pro domestic competitions representing the biggest leagues in club football. This includes 32 competitions, including household names like the Premier League, La Liga, and MLS. Top professional gamers from these regions will look to qualify and raise the banners of their favorite clubs at this much-anticipated event.

This is an excellent decision that favors the future of esports, as it will bring mainstream attention to competitive EA FC 24 gameplay and attract young audiences around the globe.

What is the prize pool and schedule of EA FC 24 Pro Leagues?

With the stakes so high and the environment highly competitive, there are some amazing rewards up for grabs, including a cumulative prize pool of USD $1.3 million. There is also the added bonus of gaining the opportunity to qualify for the first ever FC Pro World Championship later in the year.

Some of the biggest names in the sport, such as PHZin, Anders Vejrgang, LEvi De Veerd and Emre Yilmaz, recently brought a lot of attention to the world of virtual football with their exceptional showing in the FC Pro Open. This leaves 28 spots remaining for the World Championship. The top performing European pros from this event will also have the opportunity to qualify for the eChampions League.

Where to watch the EA FC 24 Pro Leagues event?

Similar to every other event so far this season, this competition will also be streamed on the EA Sports FC Twitch and YouTube channels. There will also be many in-game vanity items up for grabs for viewers, with various Showdown Squad Building Challenges adding more spice to the overall process and keeping fans entertained and engaged.