EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the arrival of the second batch of Ultimate Birthday promo, EA Sports has also released the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution for gamers to upgrade their wing-backs. This is a paid EVO, and one must use either 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock the challenges and upgrades on offer in the various levels of this evolution.

The developers have already provided gamers with plenty of EVO paths during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo, with the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution being the latest addition. There are two separate versions of this EVO, allowing gamers to upgrade both their left-backs and right-backs.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution

To qualify for the upgrades on offer in the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution, players must meet the following criteria:

Overall: Max 86

Pace: Max 90

Dribbling: Max 85

Defending: Max 85(RB)/ 86(LB)

Position: RB/LB

Must not be: CB

Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

These are some of the best right-backs for this EVO:

Joao Cancelo

Dani Carvajal

Hector Bellerin

Gianluca Zambrotta

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Kevin Mbabu

These are some of the best left-backs for this EVO:

Joao Cancelo

John Arne Riise

Ashley Cole

Alex Telles

Joan Capdevila

Alejandro Grimaldo

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution

Similar to most other EVOs released in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution also has three levels, each with its own challenges and upgrades.

These are the upgrades of each level:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +1

Dribbling +2

Defending +2

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +2

Passing +1

Dribbling +2

Defending +3

Skill Moves +2 star

Level 3 Upgrades

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Physical +4

Skill Moves +2 star

PlayStyle+ Whipped Pass

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you can complete in various Ultimate Team game modes:

Level 1 Challenges

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Level 2 Challenges

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least three goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Despite being a paid EVO, the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution is certainly worth the time and investment.