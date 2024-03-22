EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the arrival of the second batch of Ultimate Birthday promo, EA Sports has also released the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution for gamers to upgrade their wing-backs. This is a paid EVO, and one must use either 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock the challenges and upgrades on offer in the various levels of this evolution.
The developers have already provided gamers with plenty of EVO paths during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo, with the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution being the latest addition. There are two separate versions of this EVO, allowing gamers to upgrade both their left-backs and right-backs.
All requirements of the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution
To qualify for the upgrades on offer in the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution, players must meet the following criteria:
- Overall: Max 86
- Pace: Max 90
- Dribbling: Max 85
- Defending: Max 85(RB)/ 86(LB)
- Position: RB/LB
- Must not be: CB
- Number of PlayStyles+: Max one
These are some of the best right-backs for this EVO:
- Joao Cancelo
- Dani Carvajal
- Hector Bellerin
- Gianluca Zambrotta
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Kevin Mbabu
These are some of the best left-backs for this EVO:
- Joao Cancelo
- John Arne Riise
- Ashley Cole
- Alex Telles
- Joan Capdevila
- Alejandro Grimaldo
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution
Similar to most other EVOs released in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution also has three levels, each with its own challenges and upgrades.
These are the upgrades of each level:
Level 1 Upgrades:
- Pace +2
- Shooting +2
- Passing +1
- Dribbling +2
- Defending +2
Level 2 Upgrades
- Pace +2
- Passing +1
- Dribbling +2
- Defending +3
- Skill Moves +2 star
Level 3 Upgrades
- Passing +2
- Dribbling +1
- Physical +4
- Skill Moves +2 star
- PlayStyle+ Whipped Pass
Meanwhile, these are the challenges you can complete in various Ultimate Team game modes:
Level 1 Challenges
- Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.
Level 2 Challenges
- Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least three goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 Challenges
- Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.
Despite being a paid EVO, the EA FC 24 Skilled Wing Defence Evolution is certainly worth the time and investment.