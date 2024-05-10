Gen.G vs Top Esports - League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Gen.G vs Top Esports will be the second matchup of the day with the winner guaranteeing a top-three finish at MSI 2024. Both squads have shown some solid pedigree at the event so far but haven't really faced the strongest competition. There is a lot of uncertainty in the air regarding the outcome of this series.

Ahead of this highly anticipated MSI 2024 matchup, this article will aim to bring insightful analysis on both rosters' current form.

Gen.G vs Top Esports at League of Legends MSI 2024

Prediction

Gen.G came into MSI 2024 as one of the big favorites but the recent matchup against Fnatic has many fans doubting its capabilities. The team looked shaky at times and ended up playing a very scrappy and chaotic style of League of Legends, which played to Fnatic's strengths. Gen.G is typically known for its methodical and macro-orientated playstyle.

Seeing a different side from Gen.G and being pushed to the brink by Fnatic was surprising. However, the team could have been just trying to adapt and test out new playstyles. This matchup against Top Esports will be a good indicator of Gen.G's level at MSI 2024.

Top Esports had a relatively comfortable Play-in Stage apart from a few hiccups. The squad decimated Team Liquid in the opening match of the Bracket Stage. The LCS champions looked lost and hopeless in all three games as Top Esports simply played with its food. Players such as top laner 369 and the bot lane duo of JackeyLove and Meiko were incredible to watch.

However, Top Esports has yet to face an LCK or LPL team. This will be its first big test at MSI 2024 and all eyes will be on the bot lane as the Gen.G duo of Peyz and Lehends have faced some struggles. Top Esports will surely look to play around JackeyLove and set him up for success.

Ultimately, this matchup is quite hard to predict as both sides have noticeable strengths and weaknesses. Gen.G's mid laner Chovy continues to be world class while the same can be said for JackeyLove and Meiko. It will all boil down to the squad with better drafting and teamfighting throughout the series.

Prediction: Gen.G wins the series 3-2

Head-to-head

Top Esports and Gen.G have played against each other once. It happened at the Mid-Season Cup 2020 where both teams had completely different rosters. Top Esports managed to win the series 3-0.

Previous results

Gen.G's latest result was a 3-0 victory against Fnatic. Similarly, Top Esports managed to win 3-0 against Team Liquid in its previous match.

Expected rosters

Gen.G

Top - Kim "Kiin" Gi-in

Gi-in Jungle - Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu

Geon-bu Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Ji-hoon ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan

Su-hwan Support -Son "Lehends" Si-woo

Si-woo Head Coach - Kim "KIM" Jeong-soo

Top Esports

Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Jungle - Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang

Tian-Liang Mid - Lin "Creme" Jian

Jian ADC - Yu "JackeyLove" Wen-Bo

Wen-Bo Support - Tian "Meiko" Ye

Ye Head Coach - Zhou "Despa1r" Li-Peng

Livestream details

The matchup between Gen.G and Top Esports is scheduled to start at the following times:

PT : May 11, 2 am

: May 11, 2 am CET : May 11, 11 am

: May 11, 11 am IST : May 8, 11:30 pm

: May 8, 11:30 pm Beijing CST : May 11, 5 pm

: May 11, 5 pm KST: May 11, 6 pm

You can tune into the channels listed below for the official livestream of the best-of-five series.

Additionally, watch parties hosted by popular co-streamers like Caedrel, IWDominate, Tolkin, and Ibai are also available as alternate viewing experiences.

